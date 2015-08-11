6 Must-See Motivational Videos on YouTube

This inspiring compilation is only one minute long, yet runs through many of the failures of some of the most well-known and successful people of history. It might be the shortest of this bunch, but it delivers great insight with every second. It’s all about the benefits of taking risk and the ways in which failures make us human and make us successful. As the tagline at the end of the video says, “If you’ve never failed, you’ve never lived.”

Every entrepreneur could use a shot of inspiration from time to time. Inspiration can help to fuel you when you’re up against long hours and hard work. Sometimes a great motivational pep talk can be all you need to boost your confidence and move through times of fatigue, challenge or adversity.

One great thing about YouTube is the host of really positive videos that are readily available. Even better than a great quote, a positive video can give you a real boost because it has the added benefit of music and visuals while hearing your heroes in their own words.

After much searching, here are six motivational videos that are a must see for entrepreneurs.