6 Must-See Motivational Videos on YouTube
Life = Risk
This inspiring compilation is only one minute long, yet runs through many of the failures of some of the most well-known and successful people of history. It might be the shortest of this bunch, but it delivers great insight with every second. It’s all about the benefits of taking risk and the ways in which failures make us human and make us successful. As the tagline at the end of the video says, “If you’ve never failed, you’ve never lived.”
Every entrepreneur could use a shot of inspiration from time to time. Inspiration can help to fuel you when you’re up against long hours and hard work. Sometimes a great motivational pep talk can be all you need to boost your confidence and move through times of fatigue, challenge or adversity.
One great thing about YouTube is the host of really positive videos that are readily available. Even better than a great quote, a positive video can give you a real boost because it has the added benefit of music and visuals while hearing your heroes in their own words.
After much searching, here are six motivational videos that are a must see for entrepreneurs.
Be Phenomenal
“Start where you are, with what you have -- because what you have right now is plenty!”
This great compilation by Motivation Grid really takes you through a journey to pump you up for greatness. At just over seven minutes, it’s the longest video of the six, but it’s well worth the journey. With a mix of incredible speeches by Les Brown, Eric Thomas and Ray Lewis, be sure you watch this one with a pad and paper because you’re going to want to write down many of the things you hear.
The Keys to Life: Running and Reading
“The person that works the hardest wins.” -- Will Smith
A long-time favorite, this is a two-minute philosophical acceptance speech that Will Smith gave for an award years ago. The simple philosophy from this very successful entrepreneur is that running and reading are the two keys to life.
Smith explains that when you learn to run, you learn to push through the pain and ignore the little voice in your head that tells you to quit when things get hard. Then there’s reading -- the key to learning, knowing you’re not alone and expanding you mind. Smith says it best and I highly encourage you to watch his philosophy on the two keys to life.
How Bad Do You Want It?
"When you want to succeed as bad as you want to breathe, then you'll be successful."
A five-minute video that sheds insight into the work, dedication and mental commitment it takes to really achieve true success. You have to want it and you have to work for it. There’s a saying about entrepreneurship that it is living a few years of your life like most people won't, so that you can spend the rest of your life like most people can't. You have to transcend your mental blocks if you want to achieve true greatness at your craft and enjoy success.
I Am First Not Second
This speech lays it all out up front when speaker John Doman says clearly, “I’m not here to tell a joke. I’m here to pick a fight -- a fight with second place.”
This video has a little bit of a tough-love start to it, but the speaker’s point is well worth considering -- if you’re OK with being runner up, you’re already not looking for success. The five-minute video builds from there with motivating music and words. It’s worth watching when you need a small kick in the pants to get going.
Passion: The Secret Ingredient to Success
A wonderful compilation of video quotes from some of the most inspiring leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators of our time. It begins with Walt Disney and goes through greats such as Steve Jobs, Charlie Chaplin, Jon Stewart, Michael Jordan and many more. It’s a rare treat!
