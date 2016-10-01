7 Things to Do During Your Lunch Break (Infographic)

Sometimes, we overlook lunch because of the emphasis placed on a healthy breakfast. Forget the food -- taking a solid lunch break increases productivity and creativity, reduces stress and increases collaboration, Harvard Business Review reveals. In fact, the most productive people work for 52 minutes and break for 17 minutes.

Rather than taking 60 seconds to chow down at your desk, take advantage of this time. It will only benefit you. Getting up and moving around, taking a quick power nap, making a call to a loved one -- these are only a number of ways to power your brain and prepare for the rest of the day.