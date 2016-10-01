Infographics

7 Things to Do During Your Lunch Break (Infographic)

Breaks are important. Learn how to use them wisely.
7 Things to Do During Your Lunch Break (Infographic)
Image credit: Betsie Van Der Meer | Getty Images
1 min read

Lunch isn’t just for gobbling down a sandwich and carrying on with your work -- it’s a time to recharge your mind. That’s why it’s important to use your breaks wisely.

 

 

 

7 Things to Do During Your Lunch Break (Infographic)

Sometimes, we overlook lunch because of the emphasis placed on a healthy breakfast. Forget the food -- taking a solid lunch break increases productivity and creativity, reduces stress and increases collaboration, Harvard Business Review reveals. In fact, the most productive people work for 52 minutes and break for 17 minutes.

Rather than taking 60 seconds to chow down at your desk, take advantage of this time. It will only benefit you. Getting up and moving around, taking a quick power nap, making a call to a loved one -- these are only a number of ways to power your brain and prepare for the rest of the day.

7 Things to Do During Your Lunch Break (Infographic)

Not sure how to make the most out of your break? Check out weekdone.com’s infographic below for seven things you can do during those precious minutes.
7 Things to Do During Your Lunch Break (Infographic)

  7 Things to Do During Your Lunch Break (Infographic)
