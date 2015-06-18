How to Read the 3 Signs Telling You Your Purpose in Life

June 18, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are no billboards or flashing neon that light the way toward finding your calling or purpose.

Very few people instinctively know what they want to do with their life.

For many years I knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur, but I didn't know exactly what I wanted that to be or look like. I know that's the case for many individuals who don't want to work for someone else.

In his latest book, The Art of Work, bestselling author and blogger, Jeff Goins offers some unconventional advice to help you abandon the status quo and kick start a life work that's packed with passion and purpose.

In an interview with Goins, he shared three actionable tactics that anyone can use to identify their calling.