Project Grow

These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World

  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Sales Expert and Author; Founder of Shore Consulting
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World

Click to Enlarge+

 

 

My first college business professor was a fanatical Peter Drucker devotee.

He launched our course with a dissection of Drucker's The Effective Executive and concluded with a thorough reading of The Practice of Management.

Through my professor's tireless evangelism, I developed a keen appetite for the timeless wisdom of this prescient thought leader.

Related: How the Advice of the Past Can Save Us Now

Young entrepreneurs unfamiliar with Drucker would do well to study his insightful commentary on the world of "management." Millennials mired inside a traditional corporate environment and people living life inside lean startups will find his thinking particularly spot on.

Even after all these years, 10 Peter Drucker quotes still bounce around in my head constantly:

Related: Avoid These 'Destroy Your Business' Pitfalls

 

 

 

 

 

Start Slideshow
These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World

Doing the right thing

"Doing the right thing is more important than doing the thing right."
Next Slide
These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World

If you want something new

"If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old."
Next Slide
These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World

There is nothing quite so useless

"There is nothing quite so useless as doing with great efficiency something that should not be done at all."
Next Slide
These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World

What gets measured

"What gets measured gets improved."
Next Slide
These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World

Results are gained

"Results are gained by exploiting opportunities, not by solving problems."

Related: Getting Diversity and Inclusion Right in Your Company

Next Slide
These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World

So much of what we call management

"So much of what we call management consists of making it difficult for people to work."

Next Slide
These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World

People who don't take risks

"People who don't take risks generally make about two big mistakes a year. People who do take risks generally make about two big mistakes a year."

Next Slide
These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World

Long-range planning

"Long-range planning does not deal with the future decisions, but with the future of present decisions."
Next Slide
These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World

Meetings are by definition

"Meetings are by definition a concession to a deficient organization. For one either meets or one works. One cannot do both at the same time."

Next Slide
These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World

Management is doing things right

"Management is doing things right. Leadership is doing the right things"
Next Slide
These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World

My cynical side (and my short attention span!)

My cynical side (and my short attention span!) feels especially drawn to number eight on that list.

But the quotes that really excite and ignite my entrepreneurial imagination are numbers two and five.

Which quote resonates most deeply with you? Most importantly, which of Drucker's words will change your world?

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World
  • Doing the right thing
  • If you want something new
  • There is nothing quite so useless
  • What gets measured
  • Results are gained
  • So much of what we call management
  • People who don't take risks
  • Long-range planning
  • Meetings are by definition
  • Management is doing things right
  • My cynical side (and my short attention span!)
 Next Slide