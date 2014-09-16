These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World
My first college business professor was a fanatical Peter Drucker devotee.
He launched our course with a dissection of Drucker's The Effective Executive and concluded with a thorough reading of The Practice of Management.
Through my professor's tireless evangelism, I developed a keen appetite for the timeless wisdom of this prescient thought leader.
Young entrepreneurs unfamiliar with Drucker would do well to study his insightful commentary on the world of "management." Millennials mired inside a traditional corporate environment and people living life inside lean startups will find his thinking particularly spot on.
Even after all these years, 10 Peter Drucker quotes still bounce around in my head constantly:
Doing the right thing
If you want something new
There is nothing quite so useless
What gets measured
Results are gained
"Results are gained by exploiting opportunities, not by solving problems."
So much of what we call management
"So much of what we call management consists of making it difficult for people to work."
People who don't take risks
"People who don't take risks generally make about two big mistakes a year. People who do take risks generally make about two big mistakes a year."
Long-range planning
Meetings are by definition
"Meetings are by definition a concession to a deficient organization. For one either meets or one works. One cannot do both at the same time."
Management is doing things right
My cynical side (and my short attention span!) feels especially drawn to number eight on that list.
But the quotes that really excite and ignite my entrepreneurial imagination are numbers two and five.
Which quote resonates most deeply with you? Most importantly, which of Drucker's words will change your world?