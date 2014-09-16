These 10 Peter Drucker Quotes May Change Your World

September 16, 2014 2 min read

My first college business professor was a fanatical Peter Drucker devotee.

He launched our course with a dissection of Drucker's The Effective Executive and concluded with a thorough reading of The Practice of Management.

Through my professor's tireless evangelism, I developed a keen appetite for the timeless wisdom of this prescient thought leader.

Young entrepreneurs unfamiliar with Drucker would do well to study his insightful commentary on the world of "management." Millennials mired inside a traditional corporate environment and people living life inside lean startups will find his thinking particularly spot on.

Even after all these years, 10 Peter Drucker quotes still bounce around in my head constantly:

