20 of the Coolest Things in Airports Around the World
From snooze cubes to rooftop pools to art museums, air travel doesn’t always have to be such a drag. That is, if you’re flying through the right airports.
With a golf course, movie theater and skating rink, it would be easy to lose track of time at Incheon Airport in South Korea. The rooftop pool at Singapore’s Changi Airport may just make you less likely to rush to your connecting flight.
Airports around the world are making travel fun and stress-free. From surfing lessons to recording studios, check out these 20 attractions from airports around the world.
Yoga
Pet “relief” areas
Recording studio
Snooze cubes
Live music
Known for its music scene, it’s no surprise that since 1988 the Nashville Airport has offered live music to travellers. There are six performance areas set up throughout the airport, and there are more than 700 performances per year.
Surfing
Gardens
Autonomous wheelchairs
Ice skating
Personal shopping
Art museum
At Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, travellers can enjoy a curated mini art museum. In partnership with the Rijksmuseum, the art exhibit features 10 masterpiece paintings, including famous works from Vincent Van Gogh. The exhibit is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and admission is free.
Aquarium
Golfing
Bike and skate rentals
Rainforest
Spa
Enjoy some nice R&R during your next layover at the Helsinki Airport in Finland. Created by Finnair Airlines, the Via lounge and Spa features a 1,000-square-foot lounge that seats up to 1,000 business class and Finnair members and a 600-square-foot spa. The spa has six private shower suites, a wine and champagne bar, a steam room, four saunas, a stone bath, a mineral pool and loungers overlooking the runway.