10 Powerful Quotes From Oprah, 'The Queen of All Media'

Inspiration comes in all shapes and sizes according to the talk show legend Oprah Winfrey.

October 3, 2017 3 min read

Oprah Winfrey, the woman behind 25 seasons of the eponymous The Oprah Winfrey Show, has touched millions of lives throughout her career, but before being crowned “the queen of all media,” Winfrey had an uphill battle to becoming the successful entrepreneur she is today.

Starting from humble beginnings in a rural Mississippi farming village, Winfrey was expected to follow her female relatives into maid service. However, Winfrey knew she was destined for a different path.

From her earliest years, Winfrey, singing for the choir and reading bible verses aloud, the rising star learned how to capture an audience. Upon her first transition to urban living and wanting to make it in the world of media, she was told countless times she “wasn’t meant for television.” Yet, Winfrey remained focused, hosting her first talk show in 1976 called People Are Talking. With personality and perseverance as her guides, she went on to host for 35 years (and counting), receive an Academy Award nomination and even own a television network in her name.

So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the “Richest African-American of the 20th Century” has plenty of words of wisdom for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Check out 10 of her most inspirational quotes below: