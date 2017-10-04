6 Creative and Out There Ways People Have Applied for Jobs

Landing a job is not an easy task, so it's important to get creative.

October 4, 2017 4 min read

Today, sending in a resume and cover letter to apply for a job just won’t cut it in many cases. Companies receive hundreds to thousands of job applications every day, and with such cutthroat competition, it’s more important than ever to make sure you stand out.

Related: 18 Ways to Improve Your Resume (Infographic)

So what should you do to get noticed? Get creative. The best way to show off your skills is to literally show off your skills. Just take it from video game developer Robby Leonardi, who made his online resume in the form of a video game. Or look to aspiring content creator Dawayne Kirkland, who performed a rap as his job application to Vaynerchuk Media.

Check out these creative ways people applied for jobs.