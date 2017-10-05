5 Fast Food Places That Can Be in Your Next Bar Crawl
The next time you’re thinking about where to grab a drink with friends, Taco Bell and Chipotle may be part of the conversation. Those two chains are not just about tacos and burritos anymore, with Chipotle offering margaritas with blanco tequila and Taco Bell selling sangria.
In Japan, Starbucks has an entire menu devoted to evening drinks, including a mango passion beer and a shaken espresso brew. If you’re in France, you can try out a local Kronenberg beer at any McDonald’s restaurant.
Here are five fast food chains that want to get in on your next bar crawl.
Chipotle
Starbucks
While wine and beer has often been available at Starbucks locations around the globe, it wasn’t until 2015 that the company launched its “Starbucks Evenings” menu at more than 400 locations in the U.S. The company announced in early 2017 that it would be discontinuing the program, however, it’s still up and running at Starbucks in Japan. At these locations, customers can indulge in mango passion beer, shaken espresso brew and more.
Taco Bell
Denny’s
McDonald’s
Most McDonald’s restaurants in Germany, France, Austria and Switzerland offer customers the option to add a nice cold Heineken beer to their meal. However, in France, McDonald’s partners with local brewery Kronenberg to supply the food chain with local crafts.