5 Fast Food Places That Can Be in Your Next Bar Crawl

These restaurants are offering more than just burritos and burgers now.

October 5, 2017 3 min read

The next time you’re thinking about where to grab a drink with friends, Taco Bell and Chipotle may be part of the conversation. Those two chains are not just about tacos and burritos anymore, with Chipotle offering margaritas with blanco tequila and Taco Bell selling sangria.

Related: 21 McDonald's Facts That May Surprise You

In Japan, Starbucks has an entire menu devoted to evening drinks, including a mango passion beer and a shaken espresso brew. If you’re in France, you can try out a local Kronenberg beer at any McDonald’s restaurant.

Here are five fast food chains that want to get in on your next bar crawl.