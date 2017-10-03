Lights, Camera, Politics: South Indian Actors who Have the Citizens' Vote

These actors have banked upon their huge fan following to build a career in politics

October 3, 2017

Enter a single screen regional theatre down South and the scenario is one that cannot be imagined elsewhere. If a big star’s movie is releasing over the weekend, good luck if you haven’t booked tickets earlier. We still haven’t forgotten the viral photos of the queues for Baahubali right?

But given this euphoria and craze that accompanies stars down South, its little surprise that they gather these masses to enter the domain of politics. South India has seen a number of actors who have joined politics and doubled their fan following, right from the likes of M.G. Ramachandran to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao(N.T.R) and more recently, the Amma of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at South India’s current big names in politics.