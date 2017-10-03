Celebrities

Lights, Camera, Politics: South Indian Actors who Have the Citizens' Vote

These actors have banked upon their huge fan following to build a career in politics
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Lights, Camera, Politics: South Indian Actors who Have the Citizens' Vote
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Enter a single screen regional theatre down South and the scenario is one that cannot be imagined elsewhere. If a big star’s movie is releasing over the weekend, good luck if you haven’t booked tickets earlier. We still haven’t forgotten the viral photos of the queues for Baahubali right?

But given this euphoria and craze that accompanies stars down South, its little surprise that they gather these masses to enter the domain of politics. South India has seen a number of actors who have joined politics and doubled their fan following, right from the likes of M.G. Ramachandran to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao(N.T.R) and more recently, the Amma of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at South India’s current big names in politics.

Start Slideshow
Lights, Camera, Politics: South Indian Actors who Have the Citizens' Vote

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi

From the streets of Hyderabad, he has made his way up and has even attended the Academy Awards. Chiranjeevi or the Megastar as he’s known, was famous for not just his acting but also his dancing skills and his popularity was even compared to that of Rajinikanth’s. Taking a break from films he had ventured into politics with the Indian National Congress. Winning hearts all over, he soon became the Minister of State with independent charge for the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

Next Slide
Lights, Camera, Politics: South Indian Actors who Have the Citizens' Vote

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan

He might have been known as Chiranjeevi’s younger brother when he entered the industry but Pawan Kalyan’s following is one not to be mistaken. From fans thronging theatres for weeks once his movie releases to Pawan Kalyan’s entry being accompanied with actual pujas that take place inside the theatre, the actor who is also a farmer has found a place in people’s hearts. His concern about social issues further led to his foray into poltics. While his brother Chiranjeevi was a part of Congress, Pawan Kalyan went on to launch his own party called Jana Sena Party. When he launched the party, he was also India’s most searched celebrity politician on Google.

Next Slide
Lights, Camera, Politics: South Indian Actors who Have the Citizens' Vote

Mohan Babu

Mohan Babu

Another veteran in the industry, Mohan Babu still has a strong presence in Tollywood films. The actor has also established industries across sectors in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Mohan Babu having campaigned for the Telugu Desam Party for the longest party had eventually joined the company in 1982. He even won a nomination for the Rajya Sabha to represent the then united Andhra Pradesh. Even though he has quit the party, now and then news reports claim that he might soon make his comeback into politics. His close association with Narendra Modi has often sparked rumours about him joining BJP. 

Next Slide
Lights, Camera, Politics: South Indian Actors who Have the Citizens' Vote

Balakrishna

Balakrishna

The son of the former actor and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NTR, Balakrishna has often hit headlines for his acting skills to even his unpredictable behaviour at public functions. But the man has lived up to his lineage in both the fields. With an acting career spanning over 40 years, Balakrishna, on behalf of TDP, even contested in the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections and won the Hindupur Assembly Constituency seat.

Next Slide
Lights, Camera, Politics: South Indian Actors who Have the Citizens' Vote

Kushboo

Kushboo

She has worked in over 200 films not just down South but also in Bollywood. Having made her mark in the film industry and a great fan following, Kushboo joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in 2010. However, she quit the party in 2014 and went on to join Indian National Congress and still holds the post of the spokesperson of the party.

Next Slide
Lights, Camera, Politics: South Indian Actors who Have the Citizens' Vote

Kamal Haasan | Rajinikanth | Prakash Raj

Kamal Haasan | Rajinikanth | Prakash Raj

With Kamal Haasan announcing his entry into politics speculations have been rife about which party he could join. Prakash Raj’s comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also raised doubts about the actor’s possible entry into politics.

But the one name that would make a big difference in the politics of Tamil Nadu has to be that of Thalaiva’s, that is Rajinikanth. Often reports have claimed that the Boss is looking forward to enter politics, and given the mania that exists in the country for him, we are sure his debut in politics will be one that we would have to look forward to.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Lights, Camera, Politics: South Indian Actors who Have the Citizens' Vote
  • Chiranjeevi
  • Pawan Kalyan
  • Mohan Babu
  • Balakrishna
  • Kushboo
  • Kamal Haasan | Rajinikanth | Prakash Raj
 Next Slide