10 Leaders Who Set Good Work-Life Balance Examples
Whether it's taking paternity leave, finding time to work out or making sure they get home in time for family dinner every night, leaders of prominent companies are setting examples by prioritizing themselves, their families and their health over spending long hours in the office.
Recently, after the birth of his second daughter in August, Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed he would be taking advantage of the company's generous paternity leave policy by checking out of the office for two months. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki makes sure that she gets home by 6 p.m. every night to have dinner with her five children.
Whether it's taking time off for vacation or quality time to spend with their kids, leaders around the world are setting positive examples for striking the perfect balance between work and play.
Here are 10 ways leaders are setting the risk work-life balance examples.
Mark Zuckerberg takes two months of paternity leave.
Sheryl Sandberg leaves the office at 5:30 p.m. every day.
While many people think it takes long hours and working over the weekend to be successful, Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg demonstrates that you can get ahead and work normal hours. As she shared in an earlier interview, even before she became Facebook's COO when she was working at Google, Sandberg would leave the office at 5:30 p.m. every day so she could be home at 6 p.m. to have dinner with her kids.
Additionally, after suddenly losing her husband in 2015, Sandberg took off time to grieve. That's because on top of paternity leave, Facebook also offers employees up to 20 days of bereavement leave.
Reed Hastings takes six weeks of vacation a year.
To make sure he doesn't get burnt out and to set an example for his employees, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings takes six weeks of vacation every year. While Netflix employees are offered unlimited vacation days, Hastings hopes that by him taking advantage of this policy, others will follow suit. "You often do your best thinking when you're off hiking in some mountain or something," Hastings once told CNBC. "You get a different perspective on things."
Zillow’s Spencer Rascoff is home with his family by 7 p.m. every night.
Richard Branson totally disconnects when he’s on vacation.
Clif Bar CEO Kevin Cleary makes time to work out and coach his sons’ sports teams.
Clif Bar CEO Kevin Cleary not only makes time to work out, but also pays his employees extra who work out at least 2.5 hours a week. As he revealed in an earlier ABC News interview, every week, Cleary maps out exactly when he'll have time to work out. And it turns out, his tactic is successful -- the CEO manages to run 20 miles every week in addition to spending quality time with his family and getting eight hours of sleep. On the nights that Cleary doesn't get home by 6:30 p.m., he's coaching his sons' soccer or baseball teams.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John spends his Sundays fishing.
Oprah Winfrey takes time to meditate.
Susan Wojcicki eats dinner at home every night with her family.
Balancing leading a company and home life is not easy. And YouTube's Susan Wojcicki, who has five children, agrees -- however she says she believes that prioritizing her children helps her be a better leader. Every night, Wojcicki tries to get home by 6 p.m. to have dinner with her family. "I try, because I found that if I'm home for dinner, I can get the scoop from my kids on the day," she said in an interview. She says she hopes others will follow in her footsteps. "I want people to realize that it really is OK, that you can have a family."
