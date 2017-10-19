10 Leaders Who Set Good Work-Life Balance Examples

From Mark Zuckerberg to Susan Wojcicki -- these leaders put family first.

October 19, 2017 6 min read

Whether it's taking paternity leave, finding time to work out or making sure they get home in time for family dinner every night, leaders of prominent companies are setting examples by prioritizing themselves, their families and their health over spending long hours in the office.

Recently, after the birth of his second daughter in August, Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed he would be taking advantage of the company's generous paternity leave policy by checking out of the office for two months. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki makes sure that she gets home by 6 p.m. every night to have dinner with her five children.

Related: 19 Companies and Industries With Radically Awesome Parental Leave Policies

Whether it's taking time off for vacation or quality time to spend with their kids, leaders around the world are setting positive examples for striking the perfect balance between work and play.

Here are 10 ways leaders are setting the risk work-life balance examples.