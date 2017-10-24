7 Tips to Start Taking Product and Lifestyle Photos for Your Small Business Today, According to a Professional Photographer

Start Slideshow

When you’re just starting out or launching a new business, photography is probably the last thing on your mind. However, it’s a crucial part of successful marketing. But don’t worry: You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars hiring a photographer or investing in fancy equipment. In fact, with a quick trip to your local art supply store and the help of your smartphone, you can get started today.

Related: Hiring a Professional Photographer? Consider These 3 Things First.

Don’t let the idea of taking photos on your own scare you, though -- we’ve enlisted help. Phil Mansfield is a photographer and professor who specializes in a range of subjects, from product to lifestyle shots. His work has been featured in a variety of publications, such as the Daily News, The New York Times, Food & Wine, Vogue Living and more. He’s also currently helping to develop new courses in food photography and styling at the Culinary Institute of New York. (Because yes, those delicious-looking food photos you see on Instagram actually take a lot of time and planning.)

“Understanding your tool and your visual design eye is a muscle, I believe,” Mansfield tells Entrepreneur. “The more you do it, the better you get at it.”

Related: 14 Amazingly Free Stock Photo Websites

From telling a story to setting up the perfect backdrop, click through the slideshow for Manfield’s eight do’s and don’ts for ecommerce and product photography.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.