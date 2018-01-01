Instagram Icon

More From This Topic

How the Creator of @OverheardLA and @OverheardNewYork Turned the Act of Eavesdropping Into 2.6 Million Instagram Followers
Instagram Icon

How the Creator of @OverheardLA and @OverheardNewYork Turned the Act of Eavesdropping Into 2.6 Million Instagram Followers

The accounts feature funny, user-submitted quotes, such as: "I joined a gym once in Pittsburgh just to use the bathroom."
Hayden Field | 9 min read
This Style Blogger Got Her Start in Her Dorm Room. Today She Has Over a Million Followers and a Fashion Line.
Instagram Icon

This Style Blogger Got Her Start in Her Dorm Room. Today She Has Over a Million Followers and a Fashion Line.

Gal Meets Glam founder Julia Engel shares how she used social media to grow her brand.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
The 'Hot Vet' of Instagram Shares What He's Learned About Brand-Building, Human Nature and Pet Allergies With His 1 Million Followers
Instagram Icon

The 'Hot Vet' of Instagram Shares What He's Learned About Brand-Building, Human Nature and Pet Allergies With His 1 Million Followers

Dr. Evan Antin's Instagram account is a mix of animal trivia, eye candy, childhood photos and more.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
How This Former Counter Makeup Artist Turned Her Love of Style Into Millions of Followers
Instagram Icon

How This Former Counter Makeup Artist Turned Her Love of Style Into Millions of Followers

Camila Coelho says her goal is to tell a story with her Instagram account.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
How This Instagram Artist Turned Her Passion for Fashion Into a Freelance Career
Instagram Icon

How This Instagram Artist Turned Her Passion for Fashion Into a Freelance Career

Jeanette Getrost has illustrated collections, product packaging and even party guests for fashion and beauty brands.
Lydia Belanger | 11 min read
How Left Shark's Super Bowl Performance Inspired a Makeup Artist to Launch Her Instagram Career
Instagram Icon

How Left Shark's Super Bowl Performance Inspired a Makeup Artist to Launch Her Instagram Career

Ryan Kelly creates incredible art on her lips inspired by the likes of Harry Potter, Cup O' Noodles and the Rolling Stones -- and it's gained her nearly 73,000 Instagram followers.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
This Famous Dog Is a Posh Style Icon -- and He Probably Makes More Money Than You
Instagram Icon

This Famous Dog Is a Posh Style Icon -- and He Probably Makes More Money Than You

"Menswear Dog" has taken the internet -- and the high-fashion world -- by storm. Here's his story.
Hayden Field | 12 min read
This College Professor Makes More Money in One Day From Instagram Than in Two Months Teaching. Here Are Her Secrets to Success.
Instagram Icon

This College Professor Makes More Money in One Day From Instagram Than in Two Months Teaching. Here Are Her Secrets to Success.

Samira Kazan teaches physics and math, but her unique smoothie bowls are what gained her more than 600,000 Instagram followers.
Hayden Field | 12 min read
Why Beauty Hack Guru Huda Kattan Turned Down a $185,000 Instagram Sponsored Post Deal
Instagram Icon

Why Beauty Hack Guru Huda Kattan Turned Down a $185,000 Instagram Sponsored Post Deal

The makeup artist grew her audience by helping people overcome their beauty issues.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
This Cartoonist Uses Social Media to Brighten Days and Build a Global Brand
Creativity

This Cartoonist Uses Social Media to Brighten Days and Build a Global Brand

Artist Liz Climo's gentle comics about animals and friendship have led to a growing international fanbase.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.