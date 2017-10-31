Here Are 5 Facts You Need to Know Before Investing in Jimmy John's, Our 5th Best Franchise You Can Buy

From the cost of doing business to trends in the franchise, here are five facts to help you determine if a Jimmy John's franchise is for you.

October 31, 2017 3 min read

Jimmy John's is the No. 5 franchise on our Franchise 500 list for a reason. It's an established brand with a positive public image that still has plenty of room to grow. That's a pretty great combination.

So, if you're ready to move on from your 9 to 5 and invest in a franchise, it's worth taking the time to see whether a Jimmy John's franchise makes sense for your budget, location and interests.

Start the slideshow to learn about our fifth-ranked franchise.

Related: Just How Much Does It Cost to Own a Fast-Food Franchise?