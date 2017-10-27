10 'Bad' Habits That Are Actually Signs You're Smarter Than You Think

In small doses, same 'bad' habits can be part of a healthy lifestyle.

Here's the thing about bad habits. Many of them can hurt you when taken to the extreme. But in small doses, those same "bad" habits can be part of a healthy lifestyle.

As in you don't want to live like a total slob, but a desk in slight disarray could make you more creative. Who knew?

Below, we rounded up 10 supposedly negative behaviors that can, contrary to what your mom, your teacher, and your know-it-all co-worker said, be good for you.