Entrepreneurs > College Entrepreneurs

Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2018

The Princeton Review, in partnership with Entrepreneur, ranks the top undergraduate programs at universities.
Paul Bradbury | Getty Images

Nobody instinctively knows how to build a company. They either throw themselves into the role as a first-time leader, or they begin inside a classroom at the growing number of colleges and universities now catering to entrepreneurs’ needs. 

Inside these institutions, future founders and CEOs are taught the skills and -- perhaps just as important --meet the people that empower them to turn smart ideas into real companies.

Each year, Entrepreneur partners with The Princeton Review to rank the top 25 undergraduate and top 25 graduate programs for entrepreneurs. The annual survey looks at more than 300 colleges and universities (including one in Mexico) and weighs each institution’s commitment to surrounding its students with world-class mentors, professors, and alumni, as well as an environment for budding entrepreneurs to thrive. (To read more about our methodology, pick up our Dec. 2017 issue of Entrepreneur.)

Click on the slideshow to see who made the list for the top 25 undergraduate programs for entrepreneurship. 

1. Babson College

Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship
Babson Park, Mass.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$49,664
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
38
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
2,283
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
321
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$35,400,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Babson College was established in 1978. It currently offers 38 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 321 companies and have collectively raised $35.4 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 591 companies and have collectively raised $162.5 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year Babson College students won $330,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Its entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 77 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

2. University of Houston

Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship
Houston, Texas
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $27,337
In-state: $11,887
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
52
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,948
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
284
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$40,966,759

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Houston was established in 1991. It currently offers 52 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 284 companies and have collectively raised nearly $41 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 583 companies and have collectively raised over $163 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of Houston students won $54,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Its entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 389 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program."

3. Brigham Young University

Rollins Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology
Provo, Utah
Full profile +
Tuition:
$5,460
Out of state: $10,920 (NON-LDS)
In-state:$5,460 (LDS)
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
47
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
5,814
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
94%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
508
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$813,990,948

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Brigham Young University was established in 1989. It currently offers 47 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 508 companies and have collectively raised nearly $814 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 786 companies and have collectively raised over $1 billion in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year Brigham Young University students won $240,550 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Ninety-four percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 196 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

4. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, Mich.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $47,004
In-state: $15,310
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
54
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
3,452
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
63%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
323
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$68,020,525

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Michigan - Ann Arbor was established in 1999. It currently offers 54 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 323 companies and have collectively raised over $68 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 336 companies and have collectively raised over $171 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of Michigan - Ann Arbor students won $138,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Sixty-three percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 375 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

5. Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York

Lawrence N. Field Center for Entrepreneurship
New York, N.Y.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $17,331
In-state: $6,861
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
16
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
942
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
81%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
832
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$1,746,000,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York was established in 1993. It currently offers 16 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 832 companies and have collectively raised over $1.7 billion in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 1,524 companies and have collectively raised nearly $1.8 billion in funding.

Eighty-one percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 81 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

6. Northeastern University

Northeastern University Center for Entrepreneurship Education
Boston, Mass.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$49,497
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
34
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,282
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
67%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
541
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$56,472,992

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Northeastern University was established in 2012. It currently offers 34 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 541 companies and have collectively raised nearly nearly $56.5 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 541 companies and have collectively raised over $66.8 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year Northeastern University students won $138,100 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Sixty-seven percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 201 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

7. Washington University in St. Louis

Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation & Entrepreneurship
St. Louis, Mo.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$51,533
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
26
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
549
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
77%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
95
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$189,189,196

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Washington University in St. Louis was established in 2003. It currently offers 26 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 95 companies and have collectively raised over $189 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 178 companies and have collectively raised nearly $354 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year Washinton University in St. Louis students won $15,250 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Over three-quarters of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 431 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

8. University of Maryland

Academy for Innovation and Entrepreneurship
College Park, Md.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $33,606
In-state: $10,399
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
79
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
8,498
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
48%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
126
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$36,847,300

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Maryland was established in 1986. It currently offers 79 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 126 companies and have collectively raised nearly $37 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 212 companies.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of Maryland students won $26,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Nearly half of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 116 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

9. Baylor University

Baylor University
Waco, Texas
Full profile +
Tuition:
$43,790
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
31
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
2,100
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
280
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$50,000,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Baylor University was established in 1977. It currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 280 companies and have collectively raised $50 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 500 companies and have collectively raised nearly $70 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year Baylor University students won $2,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Its entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 175 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

10. Temple University

Innovation & Entrepreneurship Institute
Philadelphia, Pa.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $28,418
In-state: $16,658
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
61
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
3,002
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
96%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
255
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$2,670,038

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Temple University was established in 1997. It currently offers 61 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 255 companies and have collectively raised nearly $2.7 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 288 companies and have collectively raised nearly $40.5 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year Temple University students won $20,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Ninety-six percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 178 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

11. University of Dayton

L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership
Dayton, Ohio
Full profile +
Tuition:
$41,750
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
34
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,869
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
65%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
79
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$4,868,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Dayton was established in 1999. It currently offers 34 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 79 companies and have collectively raised over $4.8 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 122 companies and have collectively raised over $17 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of Dayton students won $500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Sixty-five percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 207 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

12. The University of Oklahoma

Center for Entrepreneurship
Norman, Okla.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $24,444
In-state: $9,063
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
28
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
275
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
73%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
43
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$15,963,700

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of Oklahoma was established in 2003. It currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 43 companies and have collectively raised nearly $16 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 76 companies and have collectively raised over $277 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of Oklahoma students won $8,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Nearly three-quarters of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 76 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

13. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Center for Entrepreneurial Studies in the Kenan Flagler School of Business
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $34,588
In-state: $8,867
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
28
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,680
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
70%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
69
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$12,167,745

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was established in 1985. It currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 69 companies and have collectively raised over $12 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 92 companies and have collectively raised over $87 million in funding.

Seventy percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 100 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

14. Tecnologico de Monterrey

Institute for Entrepreneurship Eugenio Garza Lagüera
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
Full profile +
Tuition:
N/A
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
84
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
20,000
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
76%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
841
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$20,076,201

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Tecnologico de Monterrey was established in 2001. It currently offers 84 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 841 companies and have collectively raised over $20 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 1,204 companies and have collectively raised over $31 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year Tecnologico de Monterrey students won $151,592 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Over three-quarters of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 880 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

15. University of Utah

Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute
Salt Lake City, Utah
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $25,198
In-state: $7,956
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
32
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,076
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
64%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
215
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$7,273,873

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Utah was established in 2002. It currently offers 32 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 215 companies and have collectively raised over $7.2 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 316 companies and have collectively raised over $8.2 million in funding.

Sixty-four percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 86 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

16. Syracuse University

Falcone Center for Entrepreneurship
Syracuse, N.Y.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$46,755
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
27
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
2,036
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
90
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
NR

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Syracuse University was established in 1990. It currently offers 27 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 90 companies. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 131 companies.

During the 2016-17 academic year Syracuse University students won $243,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Its entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 40 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

17. The University of Iowa

John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center (JPEC)
Iowa City, Iowa
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $30,609
In-state: $8,965
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
22
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
2,229
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
86%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
243
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
NR

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of Iowa was established in 1996. It currently offers 22 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 243 companies. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 473 companies.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of Iowa students won $413,250 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Eighty-six percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 111 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

18. Miami University

Miami University
Oxford, Ohio
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $32,768
In-state: $14,578
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
32
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
3,033
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
53%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
54
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$9,858,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Miami University was established in 1992. It currently offers 32 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 54 companies and have collectively raised nearly $10 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 93 companies and have collectively raised nearly $58 million in funding.

Over half of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 171 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

19. North Carolina State University

NC State Entrepreneurship
Raleigh, N.C.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $27,406
In-state: $9,058
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
28
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,434
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
59%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
66
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$222,546,500

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at North Carolina State University was established in 2008. It currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 66 companies and have collectively raised over $222.5 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 82 companies and have collectively raised over $257 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year North Carolina State University students won $42,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Fifty-nine percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 45 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

20. Ball State University

The Entrepreneurship Center
Muncie, Ind.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $25,368
In-state: $9,594
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
19
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
646
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
80%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
147
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$34,918,953

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Ball State University was established in 1997. It currently offers 19 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 147 companies and have collectively raised nearly $35 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 366 companies and have collectively raised nearly $166 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year Ball State University students won $10,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Eighty percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 56 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

21. University of Kansas

KU Center for Entrepreneurship
Lawrence, Kan.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $26,592
In-state: $10,824
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
21
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
900
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
32
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$100,000,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Kansas was established in 2005. It currently offers 21 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 32 companies and have collectively raised $100 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 52 companies and have collectively raised $250 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year University of Kansas students won $35,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Its entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 12 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

22. DePaul University

Coleman Entrepreneurship Center
Chicago, Ill.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$37,626
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
27
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,132
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
61%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
133
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$69,971,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at DePaul University was established in 2003. It currently offers 27 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 133 companies and have collectively raised nearly $70 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 194 companies and have collectively raised over $132 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year DePaul University students won $20,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Sixty-one percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 40 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

23. Loyola Marymount University

Fred Kiesner Center for Entrepreneurship
Los Angeles, Calif.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$46,136
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
16
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
330
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
93%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
60
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$7,643,000

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Loyola Marymount University was established in 1980. It currently offers 16 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 60 companies and have collectively raised over $7.6 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 120 companies and have collectively raised nearly $143 million in funding.

Ninety-three percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 130 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

24. Oklahoma State University

Riata Center for Entrepreneurship
Stillwater, Okla.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $23,776
In-state: $8,738
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
29
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
2,055
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
66%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
58
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$4,471,550

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Oklahome State University was established in 2009. It currently offers 29 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 58 companies and have collectively raised nearly $4.5 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year Oklahome State University students won $21,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Sixty-six percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 54 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

25. Drexel University

Laurence A. Baiada Institute for Entrepreneurship
Philadelphia, Pa.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$52,002
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
38
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,532
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
90%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
33
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$17,747,855

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Drexel University was established in 2001. It currently offers 38 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 33 companies and have collectively raised over $17.7 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 62 companies and have collectively raised over $28.3 million in funding.

During the 2016-17 academic year Drexel University students won $80,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.

Ninety percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 60 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

