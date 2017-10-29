These #5 Women Bikers are Riding on The Road Less Travelled
Busting gender stereotypes, these women are taking the road from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. What sounds more interesting is the fact that they are not only following their passion for biking but also building a successful business model around it. Entrepreneur spoke to five women bikers who are making a career out of something they love.
MOKSHA JETLEY, BACK ‘N’ BEYOND TRAVELS
55-year-old Moksha Jetley, a single mother, is passionate about her treasured possession - the Silver 350cc Electra. After her first successful tour from Manali to Leh in September 2008, she thought of starting Back ‘N’ Beyond Travels, which brings motor-biking trips to north and south of India at the most competitive rates. The registered company with tourism department of Himachal Pradesh, delivers professional, well-synchronized travel and adventure services to all their clients. “I got my first business tour in July 2009 for Kinnaur and Spiti. After that there was no looking back. Apart from that, I also try to do my bit to create awareness around women issues,” she says.
PALLAVI FAUZDAR, UNICORN GEARS
National awardee Pallavi Fauzdar, 37-year-old biker from Agra, is playing many roles from being a mother of two children to a social worker and an entrepreneur. Pallavi is the first motorcyclist in the world to conquer 15 mountain passes above 5,000 meters altitude in a single trip covering 3,500 kms of Himachal, Leh, Ladakh and Kashmir valley. “I feel my daring rides across India have changed the perception of the entire society that females too can take on adventurous activity and can ride safely and successfully,” she says. Pallavi founded Unicorn Gears, a brand that provides gears for the riding community and ride support equipment in extreme weather conditions.