Remote Workers Often Feel Snubbed by Co-workers, So Here Are 5 Ways to Make Them Feel More Connected

A recent study found that remote workers don't feel like they're treated equally to on-site employees.

November 3, 2017 3 min read

When you’re not coming into the office every day, it can be tough not to feel left out. According to a recent study by Harvard Business Review, which surveyed more than 1,100 employees, 52 percent of workers said they work from home sometimes. And while remote work can be a great option for many employees and companies, it also comes with its own set of challenges. The survey found that many of these remote workers admitted to feeling like their colleagues didn’t treat them equally. They even went so far to say that not only did they feel left out but they also worried other employees were gossiping about them and working against them.

Related: 17 Things You Need to Know About Remote Work

While remote work is only expected to grow, these challenges can’t be ignored. With some teams scattered all across the world, and some employees never even meeting face to face, trust, communication and cohesion are major obstacles for remote teams.

So with remote work picking up in popularity, it’s important that companies figure out ways to make sure these workers don’t wind up feeling snubbed. How exactly can managers make remote workers feel more connected? Here are five ways.