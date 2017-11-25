5 Habits Millennial Workers Should Start Right Now

This is the millennial syndrome: overwork and burnout. You have been raised to make a difference in the world, and you want to start right away. You get a job in your field after graduation, and all you want is to climb the ranks until you’re in a position where you can really throw your weight around.

Then it all changes: You’ve been at the same job doing the same thing for six months or a year. You’re bored, exhausted from the constant effort and there’s no promotion in sight. You begin to wonder if this job is really the right place for you.

This, unfortunately, is very common. Overwork and unrealistic expectations will eventually lead to burnout. To avoid this, start by taking care of yourself and not torturing yourself at work. Work should be a unique environment with both challenges and celebrations.

If you slave every day away for the next promotion, your performance will start to fall off, and you will no longer have the passion necessary for success at your job. Instead, take some time to yourself. Use those vacation days you’ve been nursing, go out for drinks with your coworkers and make some new friends at lunch. If this job is your intended career, take the steps to get comfortable.