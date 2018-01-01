Sarah Landrum

Sarah Landrum is a freelance writer and Digital Marketing Specialist. She is also the founder of Punched Clocks, a site dedicated to sharing advice on navigating the work world. 

7 Ways VR Is Changing How We Work
Virtual Reality

7 Ways VR Is Changing How We Work

Virtual reality is on its way to revamp the way we collaborate, communicate and cut down on unneeded business expenses.
5 min read
How to Take Your Job Anywhere in the World
Growth

How to Take Your Job Anywhere in the World

It's time to pack your bags and go.
7 min read
6 Hobbies That Can Make You Money on the Side
Hobbies

6 Hobbies That Can Make You Money on the Side

Here's how to turn your hobby into a side hustle.
6 min read
6 Tips for Doing International Business
International Business

6 Tips for Doing International Business

These simple steps can help you get everything in line for your next -- or first -- international business venture.
5 min read
How to Create a Strong First Impression as a Leader
First Impressions

How to Create a Strong First Impression as a Leader

Lead with authenticity, and these tips will help you communicate the rest to make the best first impression as a leader.
5 min read
5 Ways to Hack Your Budget Between Jobs
Budget

5 Ways to Hack Your Budget Between Jobs

These simple tricks will help you cut back on expenses and save money during your job search.
6 min read
How to Bounce Back After a Business Venture Goes Awry
Business Failure

How to Bounce Back After a Business Venture Goes Awry

A wavering or unsuccessful business endeavor is nothing new to the majority of active entrepreneurs. What's important is how you bounce back.
5 min read
5 Tips for How to Handle a Bad Work Day
Attitude

5 Tips for How to Handle a Bad Work Day

Everyone has off days. Accept it, take a step back, breathe and reset.
6 min read
Ask Yourself These 10 Questions Before Accepting a Job Offer
Jobs

Ask Yourself These 10 Questions Before Accepting a Job Offer

Just because someone offers you a job doesn't necessarily mean that you should take it.
6 min read
How to Attract Only the Best Job Candidates
Jobs

How to Attract Only the Best Job Candidates

The right talent is the meat and bones of your business.
6 min read
5 Habits Millennial Workers Should Start Right Now
Work Habits

5 Habits Millennial Workers Should Start Right Now

6 min read
Challenges Unique to the Entrepreneurial Woman
Women Entrepreneurs

Challenges Unique to the Entrepreneurial Woman

5 min read
11 Ways to Boost Your Sales Performance
Ready for Anything

11 Ways to Boost Your Sales Performance

The sales profession is a fast-paced, constantly adapting industry with an onslaught of new competitors and niches. As a result, it's vital for sales professionals to strive for continuous improvement.
6 min read
7 Things to Consider Before Relocating for a Job
Relocation

7 Things to Consider Before Relocating for a Job

Everyone ends up in an intense job hunt at some point in their life, no matter what their career path is.
7 min read
4 Things to Consider Before Expanding Your Business
Growing a Business

4 Things to Consider Before Expanding Your Business

Expanding your business can be a challenging time.
5 min read
