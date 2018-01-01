Sarah Landrum

Virtual Reality
7 Ways VR Is Changing How We Work
Virtual reality is on its way to revamp the way we collaborate, communicate and cut down on unneeded business expenses.
Growth
How to Take Your Job Anywhere in the World
It's time to pack your bags and go.
Hobbies
6 Hobbies That Can Make You Money on the Side
Here's how to turn your hobby into a side hustle.
International Business
6 Tips for Doing International Business
These simple steps can help you get everything in line for your next -- or first -- international business venture.
First Impressions
How to Create a Strong First Impression as a Leader
Lead with authenticity, and these tips will help you communicate the rest to make the best first impression as a leader.
Budget
5 Ways to Hack Your Budget Between Jobs
These simple tricks will help you cut back on expenses and save money during your job search.
Business Failure
How to Bounce Back After a Business Venture Goes Awry
A wavering or unsuccessful business endeavor is nothing new to the majority of active entrepreneurs. What's important is how you bounce back.
Attitude
5 Tips for How to Handle a Bad Work Day
Everyone has off days. Accept it, take a step back, breathe and reset.
Jobs
Ask Yourself These 10 Questions Before Accepting a Job Offer
Just because someone offers you a job doesn't necessarily mean that you should take it.
Jobs
How to Attract Only the Best Job Candidates
The right talent is the meat and bones of your business.
Ready for Anything
11 Ways to Boost Your Sales Performance
The sales profession is a fast-paced, constantly adapting industry with an onslaught of new competitors and niches. As a result, it's vital for sales professionals to strive for continuous improvement.
Relocation
7 Things to Consider Before Relocating for a Job
Everyone ends up in an intense job hunt at some point in their life, no matter what their career path is.
Growing a Business
4 Things to Consider Before Expanding Your Business
Expanding your business can be a challenging time.