10 Ways You're Being Tracked Without You Knowing It

The prevailing truth in technology is that what we gain in progress and convenience, we often lose in privacy.

Recently, the FDA approved a trackable pill that could be used to treat people who live with schizophrenia and manic episodes. The pill contains a sensor that records when it has been consumed, and is linked to a patch that the patient's wear. The patch is connected to their smartphones, which can then send the information to the doctor that prescribed the medication, if they agree to it.

Now in this instance, all parties are presumably aware of the monitoring that is taking place. But many companies, such as Uber, have gotten into hot water for stepping over the line when it comes to tracking its users.

The company has had instances of monitoring users if they had the app running in the background, tagging iPhones that had deleted the app and using software to keep track of law enforcement.

And Uber isn’t far from the only entity that may be tracking you and the data footprint you leave behind -- all without you realizing it.