How Do Your Reading Habits Compare to Elon Musk's, Mark Zuckberg's and Warren Buffett's?

Here’s a reason to pick up a book: "Reading dramatically correlates with higher education and income, as well as overall happiness," writes socio-economist Randall Bell in his book Me We Do Be. "Those who read seven or more books per year are more than 122 percent more likely to be millionaires as opposed to those who never read or only read one to three [books]."

Bell should know. He’s been studying the core characteristics of great achievers for the past 25 years. Tom Corley, author of Rich Habits: The Daily Success Habits of Wealthy Individuals, also found reading habits to be strongly correlated with success. In addition, not only do wealthy people share reading as a common pastime, but selective types of reading. The driven use books as a way to learn and achieve more, so their topics of reading aren’t entertainment focused and swerve toward self-improvement, education and success topics.

Books are a gateway to knowledge, and they also serve as inspiration. Reading biographies or autobiographies of people who are innovators and leaders in their field who have overcome challenges serve as everyday motivation in our quest for success.

Your book habits do and will make a difference in your knowledge base, way of thinking and achievement. So check out how your habits compare to these world-famous business bookworms -- and get reading!

