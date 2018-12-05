Reading

13 Things You Can Do Daily to be Smarter, Healthier and Happier
Self Improvement

13 Things You Can Do Daily to be Smarter, Healthier and Happier

Socialize, drink water, get more sleep, play music, exercise. It's a better way to live.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Editor in Chief Jason Feifer's 5 Favorite Must-Reads for October
Books

Editor in Chief Jason Feifer's 5 Favorite Must-Reads for October

Looking for a new book or just an article? Check out our editor in chief's recommendations this month.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Bob Woodward's 'Fear' Is the Latest Example of How the Trump Bump Seems to Be Boosting Nonfiction Book Sales
Books

Bob Woodward's 'Fear' Is the Latest Example of How the Trump Bump Seems to Be Boosting Nonfiction Book Sales

People have been reading nonfiction in increasing numbers since 2013.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Want to Be a Growth-Hacker? You Need to Read These Growth-Hacking Business Books.
Books

Want to Be a Growth-Hacker? You Need to Read These Growth-Hacking Business Books.

Learn about the potential to be found in 'grit,' 'pre-suasion,' explosive growth and other strategies these authors describe.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
5 August Reading Recommendations From Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer
Books

5 August Reading Recommendations From Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer

Looking for something to read this month? Check out these five great options.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
The 5-Hour Rule Used by Bill Gates, Jack Ma and Elon Musk
Continuous Learning

The 5-Hour Rule Used by Bill Gates, Jack Ma and Elon Musk

The most successful people on the planet are also the people likeliest to devote an hour a day to reading and learning.
John Rampton | 6 min read
To Boost Your Productivity 1,000 Percent, Practice This One Habit Daily for One Year
Morning Routines

To Boost Your Productivity 1,000 Percent, Practice This One Habit Daily for One Year

Getting up an hour earlier and making good use of the time is the surest way to make every day far more productive.
John Rampton | 6 min read
The Top 5 Books and Stories You Should Read This Month
Books

The Top 5 Books and Stories You Should Read This Month

Here are five awesome reading recommendations from Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
The 10 Obsessions You Need to Have to Become a Self-Made Millionaire
How to Become a Millionaire

The 10 Obsessions You Need to Have to Become a Self-Made Millionaire

You get rich by fixating on getting rich.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
The 5 Books Billionaire Bill Gates Recommends for Summer Reading
Books

The 5 Books Billionaire Bill Gates Recommends for Summer Reading

The Microsoft co-founder's 2018 picks 'wrestle with big questions.'
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
