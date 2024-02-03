Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs and business professionals thrive on being at the forefront of knowledge and change. However, the daily demands of that busy life don't always allow the luxury of settling down with a good nonfiction book. That's where Headway Premium comes into picture.

This app presents nonfiction bestsellers summarized into 15-minute reads. It's like having your own personal mentor who understands your goals and provides you with the relevant knowledge, ideas, and insights. For a limited time, it's on sale for $49.97.

Headway gamifies the learning process to help you stay focused. You can keep track of your progress, earn achievements, and above all, educate yourself while enjoying the process. Think of it as your portable, digital library, condensed to deliver maximum value in minimal time. The audio versions of the summaries are professionally crafted and easy to follow, making it possible for quick learning on the go.

Not only professionals, but globally, more than 20 million have downloaded Headway. Apple has not only recognized it as an "App of the Day" multiple times, but also as the "Editors' Choice".

Uncover the power of compressed learning with Headway Premium, your personal knowledge concierge. Whether it's for professional advancement or personal growth, elevate your learning experience with their digestible book nuggets.

Don't miss this chance to unlock your learning potential. Dive into the rich knowledge pool offered by Headway and transform your relationship with learning and personal growth forever!

For a limited time, a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium is available for just $49.97 (reg. $299).

Prices subject to change.