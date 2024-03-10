Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs spend a lot of time on their phones. Whether checking email and business-related text messages or browsing social media for the latest news, a cell phone is essential. According to ZDNet, "More than any economic trend or program seen in modern times, mobile phones have become a force lifting many parts of the globe into a new realm of entrepreneurial opportunities."

Cell phones can also be powerful learning tools when equipped with apps like Headway Premium. A lifetime subscription to this learning and personal growth-themed app is available for $47.99 (reg. $299).

Headway provides access to 15-minute summaries of more than 1,500 of the world's most popular and read non-fiction books. Millions have tapped into Headway to achieve growth, explore new ideas, and gain fresh insights. Approximately 50 new titles are added to Headway's collection monthly, and personal recommendations are also offered.

Users can set specific goals for their Headway experience, and the software tailors a program to help them achieve those goals. The software also tracks progress and allows users to earn awards.

Headway Premium is rated 4.5 stars on the App Store and 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store. In its review of Headway Premium, TechCrunch writes, "Creating gamifying elements on the Headway app has partially met the need to study with excitement, not boredom."

Headway Premium is compatible with devices that run iOS 13.0 (or later), Android 6.0 (or later), or Mac computers that run macOS 11.0 (or later or that feature the Apple M1 chip or later).

While the Headway Premium experience can't replicate reading an original book, its methods allow users to glean key insights and takeaways that will assist with personal growth and development.

