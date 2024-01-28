Get Quick Summaries of Non-Fiction Books with a Lifetime Subscription to Headway Premium It's just $50 now through January 28.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Learning and keeping up with works of nonfiction can only expand the possibilities of an entrepreneur's life. Those who can't seem to fit every new book into their busy schedule can make growing easier with this fun mobile app that pulls key ideas and insights from bestselling works of nonfiction.

You can get a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium on sale for just $49.97 (reg. $299) through January 28th at 11:59 p.m. PT only. With more than 15 million users worldwide, Headway creates summaries of non-fiction works and adapts them into short reads, quick videos, and audio files.

It's important to make clear that these summaries cannot replace the books they are representing. Instead, they offer a faster way to gain familiarity, learn a bit, and determine whether or not to pick up the full read for another time.

Headway creates 15-minute summaries for users to enjoy, and its app is decked out with fun, complimentary features. From daily insights to motivational widgets like earning streaks, it keeps things fresh and fun. Headway also curates personalized recommendations based on a user's reading habits to make finding new content easier and more fun.

Discover how Headway earned an average rating of 4.5/5 stars on the App Store and 4.4/5 stars on the Google Play Store. Don't let your busy schedule stand in the way of a more productive and educational lifestyle any longer. This limited-time deal will be gone in a flash.

You can grab a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium on sale for just $49.97 (reg. $299) through January 28th at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon required.

