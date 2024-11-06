Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business leaves little time for a reading list, but personal growth doesn't have to wait. With Headway, you can make self-growth a sustainable daily habit, even with a packed schedule.

This app is designed for entrepreneurs and business owners who want quick access to powerful ideas and insights from the world's best nonfiction titles — all without the time commitment of reading full books. If you've heard enough and want to get lifetime access for $59.97, go right to checkout now.

Headway's approach to learning is simple and highly effective: summaries of bestselling books, condensed into engaging 15-minute formats you can read, watch, or listen to on the go. By focusing on the core ideas, concepts, and principles from each title, Headway allows you to grasp valuable takeaways without replacing the original content. Instead, it provides a quick preview that inspires users to explore the book further if they want a deeper dive.

For entrepreneurs, this means building a personal growth routine that aligns with your busy life. Each day, you can access actionable insights and tips that align with your goals, whether it's improving productivity, staying motivated, or expanding your skill set. Headway offers a customized experience, with formats that suit whatever learning style fits your needs best.

Ready to get started? Headway helps business owners make self-growth part of their daily routines — no matter how busy things get. It's like having a mentor in your pocket, guiding you through the best insights in the industry so you can keep moving forward.

Head straight to checkout to take advantage of this discount ending November 10 on a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for $59.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.