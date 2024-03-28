Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Studies continue to show that the average American is reading less, and a lack of time tends to be the biggest problem. If you're busy running a business or working on a side hustle, consider a new way of exploring many of the planet's most popular titles.

Gain endless access to an ever-growing collection of more than 1,500 book summaries across the nonfiction category with a discounted plan on the Headway Premium app. Typically sold for $299, a lifetime subscription is available at only $59.99 with no coupon necessary.

We all know there's nothing quite like reading a full book from front to back, but if you're struggling to make that time investment, Headway Premium is an excellent way to keep learning. Select from audio or written book summaries that allow you to consume the most important and intriguing content from each title within 15 minutes.

That audio format lets you listen while commuting or at the gym. Meanwhile, text can be read on desktop or mobile devices.

Whether you're conducting research or want to gain knowledge on a particular subject, this approach allows users to stack summaries in single sittings. Explore three to four summaries within an hour, and never run out of material thanks to a far-ranging list that adds 30 to 40 new ones every month.

More than 15 million users worldwide have come to trust Headway Premium, which carries an Apple App Store rating of 4.5 out of five. Revolutionize how you view "reading time" with this proven product.

