This Book Summary App Is Now $49.97 for Life with No Shipping Required No time to shop? This can make the perfect holiday gift.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Are the holidays sneaking up on you this year? According to The Alternative Board, 19% of entrepreneurs work more than 60 hours a week, and if you're among them, that doesn't leave much shopping time. If on-time guaranteed Christmas delivery is stressing you out, it might be time to think about a clever gift that doesn't require physical shipping, like this deal on a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium.

Headway Premium is a unique gift that will delight any curious person on your gifting list, offering the opportunity to continuously learn and better themself right on their smartphone. Help them ditch the doom-scrolling with a book summary app, now available at the best price online, $49.97 through December 25. And there's no shipping required!

With this lifetime subscription to Headway Premium, your loved ones can access easy-to-digest 15-minute summaries of a wide range of nonfiction bestsellers in their free time, helping them gain knowledge in all kinds of topics — from personal finance to health insights to business strategies and a whole lot more. It's an app that doesn't totally waste their time, offering a convenient way to feel productive and learn something new.

Headway offers a lot of flexibility, as users can choose their preferred learning method and either listen to or read efficient summaries of today's most popular nonfiction books. And while it won't replace reading the full-length book, it serves as a great way to get a taste of topics and see what they may want to dive deeper into or explore.

Give the gift of knowledge with this lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for the best price online, just $49.97 (reg. $299), with no coupon code required now through December 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Lifestyle Books Reading Audio books

Most Popular

See all
Branding

Don't "Shake Off" These 5 Business, Brand and Legal Lessons From Taylor Swift

Whether you're a fan of her music or not, Taylor Swift's success is undeniable. Here are five business lessons learned from Taylor Swift.

By Brian T. Edmondson, Esq.
Growing a Business

Start The Year Strong — Adopt These 9 Money-Making Habits for Entrepreneurial Success in 2024

An entrepreneur of 20-plus years reveals his 9 money-making habits to keep growing his business year after year.

By Gene Marks
Making a Change

Unlock Lifetime Access to a Library of 1,000+ E-learning Courses for Just $19.97

Regularly $600, you can get StackSkills Unlimited courses for a great deal this holiday season.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

This Single Sales Productivity Hack Is How I Made $5.7 Million in Personal Net Sales My First Year

Great salespeople, those who truly excel, understand that closing a sale requires a unique blend of tenacity, finesse and strategic thinking.

By Kash Hasworth
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Living

Boost Your Cognitive Performance By Minimizing Oxidative Stress

Do you have a hard time concentrating? Do brain-intensive tasks take longer to complete? Do you feel irritated and agitated quickly? Follow these actionable nutrition tips to increase your cognitive performance.

By Portia Asli, P.Eng., MBA