It can take six to nine months to create a habit, according to studies cited by Psychology Today. And if you want to get a head start on a productive habit as a busy entrepreneur, the sooner you start building them, the better. Don't wait for New Year's Day; start investing in yourself with this fantastic Black Friday deal on a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium.

With Headway Premium, you can give yourself (or a loved one this holiday season!) the gift of continuous learning and progression. This handy app conveniently summarizes nonfiction bestselling books into easy-to-digest snippets, ideal for entrepreneurs who are always on the go. Right now, a lifetime subscription to this game-changing app can be yours for the best-of-web price of $49.97 (reg. $299) through November 27, with no coupon code required.

Looking for an app you won't regret downloading to your smartphone? Enter Headway Premium, an app that can help you better yourself instead of wasting time doom-scrolling or watching random videos online. With Headway, you can access summaries of bestsellers in categories ranging from personal finance to meditation and other topics that can help you better your life in a wide range of areas.

There are 15 million users already taking advantage of the self-improvement Headway can bring. Imagine learning something new instead of wasting time on social media while waiting in line or settling in for bed. Headway lets you flex your brain, infusing new insights and ideas from books at any time, in whatever format works best for you, either listening or reading. And while it doesn't totally replace reading the original full-length book, Headway gives you a taste so you can deep dive into topics you'd like to cover further.

Start a new habit that enriches your life with a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium, no coupon code required, for the exclusively low price of just $49.97 through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

