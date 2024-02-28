Get Access to More Than 2,500 Best-Selling Books with 12min's Learning Program This popular learning software condenses ideas and strategies from the world's best-selling books and quickly offers key points of emphasis.

Even the most self-driven, motivated entrepreneur has more to learn. Whether it's leading a staff of many or if you only have yourself to account for, getting the most out of every situation should be the bare minimum — that includes making sure your mind stays sharp and focused.

Harvard Business School Online lists curiosity as one of its "10 Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneur." Ensure your curiosity stays piqued and fulfilled with a 12min Premium Plan lifetime subscription for $49.99 (reg. $362.97).

12min keeps your schedule in mind, as it offers vital insights and ideas from more than 2,500 titles. They're provided in text form or audio. At its core, the immensely popular learning software condenses ideas and strategies from the world's best-selling books and offers key points of emphasis in bite-size portions.

More than 60,000 people have reviewed the program on Google Play (4.3 stars) and the Apple App Store (4.8 stars). 12min has also been featured on Forbes, LinkedIn and other leading platforms. The software can be used on all modern browsers and devices with iOS (9 and up) and Android (5.0 and up).

The software library is divided into 24 categories, making it easy for users to select the one that best fits their purpose. Once a book is selected, it's summarized and comprised into a 12-minute segment. Current titles include "Secrets of the Millionaire Mind", "30 Ways to Reboot Your Body", "Man's Search for Meaning", and "Rich Dad Poor Dad", among other leading books.

Daily reading suggestions are offered, and you can save your content for offline listening. Following the completion of each book, users can even take a quiz to test their understanding and comprehension of the session.

Support for Spanish, Portuguese and English is offered for 12min's robust community of more than six million subscribers.

If you're like most entrepreneurs, no daily schedule is ever the same. 12min offers the opportunity to tap into a gold mine of information within the constraints of time you might have.

Tap into a new level of learning today and purchase a 12min Premium Plan lifetime subscription for $49.99 (reg. $362.97).

