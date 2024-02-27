Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Americans are reading less these days, so says recent research from Gallup. Whether you're dealing with distractions or a time crunch, consuming a book from front to cover can be difficult to fit into the schedule, but fortunately there's a modern solution for keeping up to date on popular publications.

The Headway Premium app provides instant access to more than 1,500 book summaries, featuring best-sellers and spanning a variety of nonfiction genres. Normally priced at $299, a lifetime subscription to this popular service is currently available for only $49.97 with no coupon necessary until March 3.

While you can't precisely duplicate the experience of completing a full-length book, Headway Premium provides manageable doses that cover the most important context and provide actionable information. With 30-50 new titles added each month, the collection of options will continue to grow as your subscription lasts.

These summaries pack plenty of perspective and have been enjoyed by more than 15 million users worldwide. Choose from a 15-minute reading format or a short audio listen for each summary.

As you continue to navigate the app, Headway Premium will customize the experience by piecing together curated collections of titles based on established preferences. Ready to use on desktop or mobile devices, this presents a perfect way to pass time while relaxing at home or traveling elsewhere.

Headway offers a streamlined way to research particular topics, while also allowing users to preview books, in case they're unsure about investing in the full purchase. Plus, motivation awaits with an array of self-improvement titles.

Until March 3 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, start exploring more than 1,500 book summaries at a surprisingly low price with lifetime access to Headway Premium for only $49.97 (reg. $299).

StackSocial prices subject to change.