Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

The App I Use to Stay Business-Smart While Creating Save on Headway through November 3.

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Written by Amanda Eiden

When I opened my small business, I quickly faced a harsh truth: While I had meticulously thought over every creative detail, I sorely lacked in the business side of things. Even years later, marketing, sales, and negotiating still don't come naturally to me.

Recently, I decided to focus on my weaknesses and grow. Instead of taking courses or reading books with money and time I don't have, I found an app that helps me learn: Headway. Head to checkout now, enter code HEADWAY, and get a lifetime subscription for $44.99 (reg. $299.95) through November 3.

How I've been learning about business a little each day

While I wish I had the time to read a whole book every day, I simply don't—I have stickers to design and orders to fill. But that doesn't mean I don't have time to open Headway to learn a little something.

This book summary app breaks down full-length works into 15-minute reads or podcasts. I can hardly make excuses not to have time for these, especially when I can listen while drawing.

Some titles I enjoyed recently:

  • The Personal MBA: Master the art of business by Josh Kaufman
  • How to Win at the Sport of Business by Mark Cuban
  • Show Your Work! 10 ways to share your creativity and get discovered by Austin Kleon
  • Secrets of Six-Figure Women by Barbara Stanny

The app also gives recommendations based on what I've read and enjoyed, making it easy to decide what to learn next. Check out now to get your personalized experience.

I've already learned a lot about business strategy, personal branding, and social media marketing, and I didn't even have to take any boring classes or read for hours and hours. As a creative person, Headway really suits my learning style.

Join me on the path of lifelong learning with a Headway lifetime subscription at $44.99. Go directly to checkout and use code HEADWAY to get this price through November 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
StackCommerce

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

These 3 Trends Will Change What It Means to Be an Entrepreneur in 2025

Here are three entrepreneurship trends from the new Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report that are changing the landscape for the future.

By Jeffrey Shay
Science & Technology

Don't Wait For Disaster to Strike — These 5 Preventive Measures Can Protect Your Business From All Kinds of Risk

In a landscape where cyberattacks, regulatory fines and reputation threats loom large, proactive risk management is not just an option — it's essential for long-term success.

By Randy Sadler
Leadership

4 Bold Leadership Moves Every Successful CEO Uses to Navigate Change

Ready to turn fear into fuel and lead with confidence? In this article, I share how leaving my corporate job without a plan led me to build a thriving business. Learn four bold strategies to embrace uncertainty and turn challenges into opportunities for growth today.

By Leigh Burgess
Leadership

How Responsive Leadership Can Transform Your Team and Drive Success

Shifting from reactive to responsive leadership boosts trust, collaboration and performance. Leaders who engage with empathy, nonreactivity and authenticity create environments that drive innovation and sustainable success.

By Sam Rockwell
Management

8 Things I've Learned From Running a Fully Remote Company

Leading fully remote teams requires unique strategies, including fostering trust, supporting effective communication, and maintaining personal connections.

By Darian Shimy
Data & Recovery

Use This Smart Tracker to Help Avoid a Data Breach

Lost access cards, wallets, and devices are no problem when they're connected to this razor-thin tracker.

By StackCommerce