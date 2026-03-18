Free Webinar | April 2: Why Most Businesses Stall — and How to Build One That Keeps Growing

Most businesses grow in bursts — a hot quarter, a lucky break, a viral moment — and then stall. The ones that compound year over year aren’t luckier. They’re built differently.

In this exclusive webinar, Dave Stephenson — Chief Business Officer at Airbnb and former CFO who guided the company through a pandemic that wiped out 80% of its business overnight, led one of the most successful IPOs of 2020, and helped scale Airbnb to its first Fortune 500 ranking — pulls back the curtain on what it actually takes to build a business that keeps growing.

Dave will share the financial discipline, strategic focus, and operating systems that separate companies on a consistent growth curve from those trapped in boom-and-bust cycles.

What you’ll learn:

How to lead through crisis without losing ground

When to expand beyond your core

Why Airbnb’s biggest revenue wins came from its smallest changes

How to scale globally while staying locally relevant

How to use big moments to build long-term momentum

This is a rare opportunity to learn from one of the most experienced operators in tech — an executive who has navigated a startup through crisis, public markets, and sustained global expansion, and is now driving Airbnb’s next chapter of growth.

Reserve your free spot below.

About the Speaker:

Dave Stephenson is responsible for growing Airbnb’s global businesses and overseeing Airbnb’s employee experience. As Chief Business Officer, he is focused on commercializing Airbnb’s new and existing businesses, recruiting and developing Airbnb’s global supply of homes, hotels, experiences, and services, and executing Airbnb’s global in market strategy. As Head of Employee Experience at Airbnb, he oversees talent and leadership development, recruiting, compensation, diversity initiatives, and Airbnb’s Live and Work Anywhere program. Dave previously spent five years as Airbnb’s Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Airbnb, Dave spent 17 years at Amazon, where he was Vice President and CFO of their Worldwide Consumer Organization. Dave also served as CFO of Amazon’s International Consumer business and led finance across many areas of the company, including Amazon Web Services, North America Retail, and Merchant Services.

Dave holds an MBA from the University of Iowa and a BS in Industrial and Management Engineering from Montana State University. He is an Airbnb host in Washington State. He currently serves on the boards of Lyft and SiriusXM.