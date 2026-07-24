8 Unique Side Hustle Ideas for Summer 2026 and Beyond

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Key Takeaways Summer creates new opportunities for entrepreneurs — but the smartest side hustles don’t stop when the season ends.

From AI-powered services and freelancing to online tutoring, website building and outdoor businesses, these ideas can help you generate extra income now while laying the foundation for a business that lasts well beyond summer.

Summer isn’t just vacation season — it’s also one of the easiest times of the year to start earning extra income. As consumer spending shifts toward travel, outdoor activities, home improvement and personal development, countless seasonal opportunities emerge for aspiring entrepreneurs.

At the same time, today’s AI tools and no-code platforms have made it possible to launch online businesses faster and with less upfront investment than ever before.

Whether you’re looking to make extra money over the next few months or build a side hustle that continues generating income long after summer ends, the ideas below offer a mix of seasonal opportunities and long-term businesses that can grow well beyond the warmer months.

1. Online tutoring

If you have expertise in a subject like math, science, music, fitness or a foreign language, summer can be an ideal time to turn that knowledge into extra income. Parents often look for ways to keep their children academically engaged during the break, while adults use the slower summer months to learn new skills, prepare for exams or work toward personal goals. Thanks to video conferencing tools and online marketplaces, it’s easier than ever to connect with students without leaving home.

The demand for tutoring remains strong. According to Brighterly, U.S. high school students spend an average of 6.8 hours per week on homework, creating an ongoing need for additional academic support. Students who need help understanding concepts, completing assignments or preparing for the upcoming school year often turn to private tutors for guidance. Whether you teach online or in person, a small roster of recurring students can quickly turn tutoring into a reliable and flexible summer side hustle.

2. Boating tours

If you live near a lake, river or coastal destination, offering guided boat tours can be a lucrative summer side hustle. Some entrepreneurs purchase a small boat and build a seasonal business around sightseeing, sunset cruises, fishing trips or eco-tours. Others reduce upfront costs by leasing or renting a vessel for the summer and operating tours during peak tourist months. In many vacation destinations, visitors are willing to pay a premium for unique local experiences that can’t be replicated through traditional travel packages.

Safety is one of the most important aspects of running this type of business, making proper training and adherence to local regulations essential. According to Frank Azar, 69% of boating deaths occurred on boats where the operator had not received boating safety instruction. For aspiring tour operators, that statistic highlights an important opportunity: Investing in boating education and safety certifications can help build trust with customers while reducing risk. With the right equipment, licensing and marketing strategy, boat tours can become a profitable seasonal business that takes advantage of the increased travel activity during the summer months.

3. Become an AIO Specialist

As AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity increasingly influence how consumers discover products, services and information online, businesses are looking for ways to improve their visibility in AI-generated recommendations. This has created an opportunity for a new type of specialist: the AIO (AI Optimization) consultant.

The opportunity is becoming harder for businesses to ignore. According to Zen Reports, AI-driven traffic converts at rates ranging from 50% to more than 20 times higher than traditional organic search traffic. Optimizing for AI also requires a slightly different approach than traditional SEO. According to Aloha, 78% of Google’s AI Overview citations don’t come from pages ranking in Google’s top 10 organic results, demonstrating that visibility in AI-generated answers follows a different set of rules.

As a result, companies are becoming increasingly interested in understanding how AI systems discover, cite and recommend content, creating demand for professionals who can help improve their visibility across these platforms.

4. Build AI agents for small businesses

As artificial intelligence becomes more capable, many small businesses are looking for ways to automate repetitive tasks without hiring additional staff. This has created an opportunity for freelancers to build AI agents that can handle customer support, qualify leads, answer frequently asked questions, schedule appointments and assist with internal operations.

Demand for these solutions is growing as businesses move beyond simple chatbots and begin implementing AI systems that can take action on behalf of users. According to Respan, nearly 22.2% of AI gateway requests are now agent tool calls, accounting for 58.9% of all token volume. This suggests that organizations are increasingly relying on AI agents to interact with external tools, retrieve information and complete multi-step tasks rather than simply generating text responses.

Thanks to platforms like n8n, Zapier, Make and OpenAI, building AI agents is more accessible than ever. Entrepreneurs who understand workflows, automation and prompt engineering can create custom solutions for local businesses and charge setup fees, monthly retainers or ongoing maintenance contracts. As AI adoption continues to accelerate, helping companies automate routine work could become one of the most profitable side hustles of 2026.

5. Become a video game streamer

Gaming is no longer just a hobby. For creators who enjoy entertaining an audience, building a community or sharing gameplay experiences, streaming can become a legitimate side hustle. Platforms like Twitch, YouTube and Kick allow creators to generate income through subscriptions, donations, sponsorships, affiliate partnerships and advertising revenue.

The opportunity continues to grow as more people consume gaming content online. According to FollowersPanda, the global game-streaming market was worth approximately $12 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $31.63 billion by 2033. As audiences spend more time watching gameplay, tutorials, reviews and live reactions, new creators have more opportunities than ever to carve out a niche and build a loyal following.

While success rarely happens overnight, streamers who consistently publish content, engage with their communities and focus on a specific game or genre can gradually turn their passion into a meaningful source of income. With major releases like GTA 6 expected to attract millions of viewers, 2026 could be an ideal time to start building an audience.

6. Become a high-value freelancer

Not all freelancers compete on platforms like Upwork or Fiverr. Many of the highest-paid writers, developers, marketers, designers and consultants attract clients directly by positioning themselves as experts in a specific niche. Instead of competing on price, they build a personal brand through platforms like LinkedIn, X, YouTube, newsletters, podcasts or industry events, allowing them to charge premium rates for their expertise.

According to Tailor Brands, there are approximately 59 million freelancers in the United States alone, making it increasingly important to stand out in a crowded market. As AI makes it easier to produce content and deliver basic services, clients are placing even greater value on recognized experts with proven experience and a visible reputation.

Building a personal brand takes time, but it can dramatically increase your perceived value, helping you attract better clients, charge significantly higher rates and create opportunities that extend far beyond traditional freelance marketplaces.

7. Build websites for local businesses

AI website builders, WordPress templates and no-code tools have made it easier than ever to launch professional websites in just a few hours. One practical lead-generation strategy is to search Google Maps for local businesses that have a Google Business Profile but no website listed, then reach out with a simple offer: a fast, mobile-friendly website delivered in three days for a few hundred dollars.

According to Galaxy, 98% of consumers search online before hiring a home services business, and AI-powered search is increasingly influencing where that discovery happens. For entrepreneurs with basic web design skills, building affordable websites — and offering hosting, maintenance, and ongoing updates — can quickly become a reliable source of recurring income.

8. Create outdoor living spaces

Summer is the busiest season for backyard upgrades, making it a great time to earn extra income by helping homeowners transform their outdoor spaces. In many areas, you don’t need to be a licensed contractor to get started. Many entrepreneurs build a business around pergola assembly, patio furniture installation, fire pit setup, outdoor lighting and coordinating local contractors for larger projects.

Demand for these services continues to grow as more Americans purchase new homes each year. According to the UHLS, an estimated 679,000 new single-family homes were sold in the U.S. in 2025. As more homeowners invest in making their backyards comfortable spaces for relaxing, entertaining and spending time with family, businesses that offer affordable installation, assembly or backyard makeover services can turn the busy summer season into a profitable side hustle.

The best side hustle isn’t necessarily the one with the biggest market — it’s the one you’ll actually stick with. Some of these ideas can generate income within weeks, while others have the potential to evolve into full-time businesses over the coming years.

Summer offers a unique combination of higher consumer demand, longer days and greater flexibility, making it an ideal time to test a new business idea. Even if only one of these opportunities turns into a steady source of income, taking action today could pay dividends long after the season ends.