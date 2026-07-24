I’ve Guided Companies Through AI Transformations for Years. This Is the Costliest Mistake I See Executives Making.

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Key Takeaways AI washing happens when organizations celebrate faster response times, adoption rates and new platforms while the outcomes that actually matter — customer retention, employee experience, better decisions — quietly move in the wrong direction.

Before approving any AI initiative, leaders should be able to answer three questions: Will it improve the customer experience? Will it help employees do more meaningful work? Will it help leaders make better decisions? If the answer to all three isn’t yes, the investment is producing activity, not value.

Every company wants to be seen as an AI leader. That goal has created a bigger problem than many executives realize. I call it AI washing. It’s what happens when organizations spend more time promoting AI than proving its efficacy through measurable business outcomes.

I see it in executive meetings across industries. One leadership team proudly walked me through a long list of AI initiatives inside their company’s customer service operation. Response times improved. Automated routing reduced manual work. Every dashboard suggested the project was a success. Then I asked a simple question: What changed for your customers? At this, the room became quiet.

Customer satisfaction had slipped. Retention was moving in the wrong direction. Employees handled conversations more quickly, yet customers felt they were moving through a system rather than receiving help from people who understood them. The technology worked. The business outcome everyone cared about never improved.

That’s AI washing in action and, boiled down, it’s a leadership issue. The organization invested in AI, but the investment never translated into better customer or business outcomes.

After helping build Amazon Web Services and spending years guiding organizations through digital transformation, I’ve learned that AI creates value only when it improves the experience for the people you serve.

Stop measuring activity — start measuring outcomes

The customer service team I worked with wasn’t failing because the technology was bad. They were measuring the wrong things. Faster response times, lower handle times, and higher adoption rates all looked impressive on a dashboard, yet customer satisfaction and retention continued to decline. That experience taught me an important lesson. You shouldn’t base AI success on how much of it you deploy, but on what changes it precipitates.

Many organizations mistake implementation for transformation. They celebrate new platforms, pilot programs, and adoption rates while overlooking what matters most.

Measure what changed because of the investment

Did customers stay longer? Did employees spend less time on repetitive work and more time solving meaningful problems? Did leaders make faster, better decisions? Those are the outcomes that determine whether AI is creating value or simply creating more activity.

When leaders start with the business outcome instead of the technology, priorities become much clearer. The conversation shifts from “Which AI tool should we buy?” to “What business problem are we solving with this technology?”

Design AI around people

The customer service organization eventually changed its approach by redesigning the experience around customers instead of internal processes. Every decision came back to the customer. Does this change help the customers?

That shift produced far better conversations inside the company. Instead of focusing solely on efficiency, leaders began balancing customer experience with employee experience, leading to stronger business results. AI became a way to remove friction rather than simply automate tasks.

Every AI initiative should answer three questions before it moves forward:

Will it improve the customer experience?

Will it help employees do more meaningful work?

Will it help leaders make better decisions?

When all three improve together, organizations create lasting value instead of temporary excitement.

Three steps to separate real AI strategy from AI washing

If you’re wondering whether your organization is creating real value or simply keeping pace with the latest trend, you don’t need another strategy session. You need an honest assessment.

Audit your biggest AI investments

Pull your three largest AI initiatives and ask one question. What measurably changed because of this investment? Resist the urge to talk about deployments or adoption rates. Focus on business outcomes. Did customer retention improve? Did employees save meaningful time? Did revenue grow? If you cannot answer those questions, you’ve found where your attention belongs.

Assign one accountable owner

Every successful transformation has someone responsible for the outcome. Review every AI initiative and make sure one leader owns the business result. When ownership becomes shared across multiple departments, accountability usually disappears. Clear ownership turns technology investments into measurable progress.

Talk to customers and employees before talking to another vendor

Ask customers whether they feel more understood than they did a year ago. Ask employees whether AI has made their work easier and more meaningful or simply more complicated. Those conversations will reveal more about the health of your AI strategy than another dashboard ever will. They will also tell you exactly where your next investment should go.

Measure what matters

AI will reshape every industry. That reality is already here. The organizations that benefit most will be the ones creating better customer experiences and delivering measurable business results.

Before approving your next AI initiative, ask yourself what will actually be different because of the investment. If you can answer that clearly, you’re building an AI strategy grounded in outcomes instead of appearances. That difference is what separates real transformation from AI washing.