The Finance Automation Problem Nobody Is Talking About

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Key Takeaways Finance automation is delivering on efficiency for most companies, but what it isn’t delivering is control.

When automation expands across regions, business units and systems without clear enterprise-level ownership, it amplifies whatever fragmentation already exists.

To govern it, you must assign enterprise-level ownership, standardize where it matters most, tie every automation initiative to a capital outcome and build real-time visibility into the system.

Right now, core financial processes in your organization — approving payments, matching invoices, forecasting cash — are likely running continuously and largely without human intervention. That’s the promise of finance automation, and for most companies, it’s delivering on efficiency. What it isn’t delivering is control.

The problem isn’t that automation is failing. It’s that it’s succeeding inside structures that were never designed to support it at scale. When automation expands across regions, business units and systems without clear enterprise-level ownership, it amplifies whatever fragmentation already exists, whether that’s inconsistent cash visibility, gaps in controls or capital decisions made on incomplete data.

The window to get ahead of this is narrowing. According to Gartner, 70% of finance functions will use AI for real-time decision-making on operational costs and cash flow management by 2028. The organizations positioned to benefit from that shift are the ones governing it now.

Over 17 years working in solution architecture and pre-sales strategy across global enterprises, I’ve seen automation become a liability, and I’ve seen it become a strategic asset. The difference is almost never the technology.

Most finance automation governance failures share the same root causes. Addressing them doesn’t require a technical overhaul, but it does require deliberate decisions about ownership, standards and visibility. Here’s where to focus:

1. Assign enterprise-level ownership, not functional ownership

Finance automation cannot sit in a gray area between departments. When no single person owns performance, risk and outcomes across the organization, each business unit fills the vacuum with local decisions. The result is a patchwork of workflows and approval thresholds that looks efficient at the unit level and incoherent at the top.

I watched this play out in a global manufacturing organization that had rolled out automation region by region, with each business unit optimizing locally by adjusting thresholds, redefining workflows and customizing reporting. Processing times dropped. On paper, it looked like progress. But the CEO faced a different reality: inconsistent cash visibility across regions, conflicting KPIs and increasing audit complexity. Treasury decisions were being made on incomplete data.

Once the CEO mandated centralized governance, including standardizing processes, aligning KPIs and establishing clear accountability, the company reduced working capital variance within two quarters and significantly improved global cash forecasting accuracy.

The lesson for CEOs and entrepreneurs? Don’t let automation sit in a gray area. Name an owner with enterprise-wide authority and give them the mandate to match.

2. Standardize where it matters most

Effective standardization targets the areas that directly shape risk and capital — cash management, revenue recognition and payment controls — and leaves room for local variation everywhere else. These are the processes where inconsistency creates real exposure, including audit gaps, inaccurate forecasting and working capital surprises.

Siemens offers a useful example of what this looks like in practice. Facing a sprawling network of thousands of decentralized bank accounts across multiple time zones, Siemens Treasury made centralization the foundation of its transformation. It simplified processes first, then automated on top of that structure.

The result was a reduction in bank accounts and cash pools by more than 50% globally, a 70% drop in internal management effort and an automated cash application rate of 80%, contributing to more than $20 million in annual cost savings. The gains came from standardizing the right processes within a governed framework before scaling automation.

3. Tie every automation initiative to a capital outcome

Too often, automation initiatives are evaluated on processing speed. Speed is table stakes. What matters is whether a given initiative improves cash flow, reduces risk, accelerates acquisition integration or expands margins, and whether you can measure it.

According to a Bain & Company survey of nearly 900 automation executives, companies that invested most heavily in automation reduced process costs by 22%, compared to just 8% for laggards. The differentiator is governance, not the technology stack.

In a private equity-backed services company I worked with, the CEO treated finance automation as a growth lever from the start. Automation initiatives were scoped around a specific thesis: faster integration of acquisitions and tighter cash management across a growing portfolio. Post-acquisition integration timelines shortened, and the company improved EBITDA margins by streamlining financial operations across entities.

That’s the difference between automation as a tool and automation as a strategic asset. If an initiative can’t be connected to a strategic outcome, it’s likely adding complexity without value.

4. Build real-time visibility into the system

This is where governance either pays off or exposes its gaps. Real-time cash visibility is a reporting feature, as well as the condition under which every capital allocation decision gets made. Without it, you’re operating on lagging, inconsistent inputs and making investment decisions accordingly.

According to Capgemini’s World Payments Report 2025, inefficient cash management, including poor forecasting and lack of visibility, costs businesses nearly 7% of revenue annually. At scale, that’s a governance problem, and the fix runs deeper than a better dashboard.

It requires treating data as infrastructure — a single, consistent source of financial truth that runs through your automation framework rather than sitting adjacent to it. Governance should be embedded in how decisions are executed, not applied after the fact. When it is, you gain what every CEO actually wants: clear visibility into cash positions, exposures and exceptions across the enterprise, in real time, without chasing it.

Automation shapes decisions as much as it executes them

Finance automation is changing not only how work gets done, but also how your business operates. Done right, it builds durable capability, the kind that supports growth, resilience and long-term value creation.

Governing automation effectively frees your leadership team to focus on what actually drives value — strategy, market positioning and growth — rather than reconciling inconsistencies behind the scenes. At scale, that makes it your concern, not your CFO’s.