Artificial intelligence has become the North Star guiding modern business strategy. From backend systems to customer interactions, AI is now a core part of decision-making, product development and strategic planning.

It’s no longer about whether you’ll use AI, but how intelligently you’ll apply it.

A March 2025 McKinsey global survey found that over 75% of firms are now using generative AI in at least one business function, and those with executive-level oversight are seeing stronger results.

But before leaning too heavily on AI, it’s worth asking: Are you solving the right problem, or simply hoping AI will solve it for you?

As AI takes on more responsibilities, businesses may fall into the trap of thinking AI is a silver bullet for their operational challenges. AI is only a force multiplier, not a fix-all. It amplifies what already exists, whether that’s a solid foundation or a set of inefficiencies.

The mirage of instant transformation

Much of the hype around AI stems from high-growth startups boasting eye-popping valuations with lean teams and streamlined operations.

Consider the growth of these AI-first companies: Cursor generates $500 million in ARR at a $9.9 billion valuation; Perplexity has reached $200 million in ARR with a $20 billion valuation; and Anthropic leads with a staggering $183 billion valuation.

These aren’t overnight wins. They’re built on centralized data, disciplined workflows and clear strategy. If you want AI to deliver meaningful results, start by cleaning up your internal operations. That begins with your data, which has to be structured, centralized and accessible. Your sales, customer and operational data should all live in one place where AI tools can easily work with them.

Next, look at your processes. If you haven’t clearly documented how your business runs, whether that’s onboarding new clients or handling support tickets, AI won’t know what to replicate or improve.

And finally, surface your inefficiencies early. The more well-defined and structured your business, the more leverage AI can provide.

Which brings up a common problem…

Incomplete data yields inconsistent AI

Every AI model is only as effective as the data it’s trained on. Think of it like a recipe: Even the best techniques won’t salvage poor ingredients.

I’ve seen this up close in industries like restaurants, where data is scattered across POS systems, reservation platforms, loyalty programs and guest feedback tools. None of it talks to each other. When AI is asked to make decisions using this fragmented information, the results are just as scattered, leading to inconsistent guest experiences and missed opportunities.

AI scales what already works

The most practical use of AI today is in enhancing proven processes.

In marketing, AI can personalize your content, test campaigns and optimize engagement. In operations, it can use sales trends to automate your scheduling or inventory planning. For customer retention, it can trigger timely, personalized follow-ups that drive repeat business.

These use cases are already delivering results across industries:

Auto dealerships use AI to schedule test drives and automate financing, reducing friction in the buyer journey.

Real estate firms match prospects to listings and manage showings at scale, speeding up time to close.

Law firms qualify leads and set appointments in multiple languages to boost intake efficiency.

In all these cases, success depends on the underlying systems AI plugs into.

Focus on use cases with clear ROI

The most effective AI transformations begin with a specific business challenge, not the technology itself. The question isn’t, “How do we implement AI?” It’s, “What can we improve, automate or predict that would move the needle?”

That might mean reducing table turn times in a busy restaurant. Or anticipating customer demand shifts in retail. It could mean improving support ticket routing in a SaaS business, automating test-drive scheduling in auto sales or matching commercial office space to the right prospects faster. For global sales teams, it might even be about responding instantly to leads in their native language to increase conversion rates.

What unites these examples is that each is grounded in a real operational need, with a measurable ROI and a clearly defined outcome.

This approach is critical in sectors like hospitality, logistics and retail, where margins are razor-thin, labor is intensive and customer expectations leave no room for error. With the right data, AI can help businesses in these sectors respond faster, reduce strain on teams and boost the bottom line.

But it’s not just the big players who stand to gain.

The AI advantage for SMBs

Small and medium-sized businesses are often better positioned to take the leap. Without the weight of legacy systems or endless approval chains, SMBs can experiment and implement AI tools with greater speed and flexibility.

And unless you’re operating in a heavily regulated space like healthcare or finance, you’re likely facing fewer compliance roadblocks than larger enterprises.

That agility is a strategic advantage.

AI isn’t the strategy — it’s the multiplier

The winners in this next phase will be those who align AI with clear business priorities and use it to drive measurable outcomes, streamline operations and create a real competitive edge.

Success with AI starts with intent. Define the business problem you’re solving. Anchor your use cases in measurable outcomes and make sure your data, however limited, is accurate, accessible and ready to power the system.

In short: Don’t just adopt AI. Operationalize it with purpose.