AI Is Quietly Creating Millionaires — and Here’s Exactly How to Copy Them (No Staff, No Code)

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Key Takeaways The one barrier locking 99% of people out of your industry — and how a solo founder turned it into an $80 million exit.

Why one company’s $40 million AI win got quietly reversed, and the single line you should never let AI cross.

The “describe it in plain English” move that built a $400 million company with no engineers.

You already know AI is minting a new kind of millionaire. The part that stings is that everyone tells you to “use more AI” — more tools, more prompts, more content — and you’re still the one making every decision and wiring five apps together at 11 pm.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: the founders getting rich aren’t using more AI than you. They’re using it in the one or two places that create the most financial leverage, and skipping the rest. In the video above, I break down four of them — how they did it, and the exact move you can copy.

Take the no-code builder that let a non-developer describe an app in plain English and ship it. The obvious lesson is “AI writes code now.” The real one is different: the winner found the exact barrier that locks 99% of people out of an industry — “I can’t code it” — and removed it. That barrier was the product.

That’s the pattern underneath all four founders. As I put it in Chapter 6 of The Wolf Is at the Door, “we have constructed barriers around social and economic frameworks that both sustain and confine us,” and pattern recognition is what “allows us to spot the common threads within the problem — and the possibility.” The old gatekeepers — funding, hiring, infrastructure — are gone, and most operators still haven’t noticed.

Here’s where it gets uncomfortable.

The door is open for you specifically, not just for them. In the 2026 Intuit QuickBooks AI Impact Report, 43% of U.S. businesses now credit AI with revenue gains, against just 2% that say it reduced revenue. The gap is no longer the top 1% — it’s operators who put AI on their highest-value constraint versus those who sprinkle it on busywork.

The section in the video worth slowing down for is the reversal — not because of what worked, but because of what didn’t. One company deployed an AI chatbot that did the work of 700 agents and drove a $40 million profit improvement, then walked it back and rehired humans. Everyone quotes the $40 million. Almost nobody asks which conversations AI should never have touched — and that answer separates founders who make money with AI from those who just spend on it.

Every founder, every reversal, and every prompt is walked through in the video above — including the barrier-finder prompt that turns “the thing 99% of people can’t do in my industry” into a product roadmap in a single paste.

The free AI Success Kit, available to download for a limited time, comes with a free chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World.