5 Unexpected Things High-Performing Women Do That Keep Them From Getting Promoted

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Key Takeaways 20 years of research across 600+ Black women professionals shows external visibility has a negative relationship with promotion, while internal visibility and proximity to decision-makers are the strongest predictors of advancement.

Strategic presence beats industry profile: send monthly wins to leadership, choose work tied to decisions leaders are actively making and spend more time in front of executives than on panels.

I was in my early thirties, one of two Black women in a finance division of 200 staff. I spent an entire weekend preparing for a high-stakes strategic planning meeting. When my moment came, they said, “Let’s hear from somebody else. Tim.” Tim had no connection to the work. He spoke for ten minutes.

I pushed through. I said, “To complete my point,” and kept going. Two of my recommendations were adopted. The SVP said, “Good points. Let’s explore them.” That looked like a win. What it cost me told a different story. I left that meeting exhausted. Not from the work — from the effort required to be heard. That moment forced a decision. I stopped trying to prove I deserved to be in every room. I started choosing the rooms that deserved my presence.

Then I studied it.

Across more than 600 Black women professionals and 20 years of research, I expected external visibility to drive promotion. The data said otherwise. External visibility had a negative relationship with promotion rates. Not weak. Negative. Internal visibility and proximity to decision-makers were the strongest predictors of advancement.

We have always known this. Black women organizing the Montgomery bus boycott did not build power by being visible to the industry. They built it by being indispensable to the people who made decisions. My research confirmed what Black women have long practiced.

This is what I call the visibility paradox: the activities building your industry reputation can quietly stall your progress inside your company.

When visibility works against you

1. You build a strong external brand but stay invisible internally

One of my clients had done everything right on paper. She spoke on panels, published articles and had a recognizable name in her field. Yet inside her organization, decision-makers could not clearly describe what she solved. When promotion opportunities opened, her name never surfaced. Her external credibility was strong, but her internal positioning was thin.

Visibility only works when decision-makers connect your name to outcomes they care about.

Do this instead: Send a brief monthly update to leadership — not a status report, but what moved, what you solved and what’s next. Make your results visible to the people who determine what happens next. And if you lead a team, the promotion systems inside your organization are measuring the wrong things. If you aren’t tracking internal visibility as a performance indicator, you are measuring activity instead of advancement.

2. You say yes to visible work that carries little weight

After that conference room experience, I started paying closer attention to where visibility lived. Not all visible work creates advancement. Committees, planning groups and culture initiatives can create exposure but rarely influence strategy. They make you busy and visible without increasing your leverage.

You may feel obligated to say yes to every opportunity, take every assignment a peer puts on your plate and become the go-to reliable member of every committee. That drains you without moving you. Practice saying “let me think about that” before committing — it creates space between the ask and your answer.

Do this instead: Choose work tied to decisions leadership is actively making. If they are measuring it, funding it or reporting on it, that’s where your time belongs.

3. You invest in networking that builds reach, not influence

Broad networking creates connections. Strategic relationships create advancement. The research in my book showed that maintaining a large external network did little to increase promotion rates. What mattered more was proximity to decision-makers and sponsors who advocate for you in rooms you are not in.

One of my clients had spoken at four industry conferences, published three articles and been featured in her company’s marketing materials. When VP promotions were announced, her name was not on the list. We audited her calendar. Over six months, she had spent 95 hours building an external brand. She had spent four hours with executives. Four hours. That gap is where careers stall.

Do this instead: Build a small number of internal relationships with people who shape decisions and advocate for others when they are not in the room. That is sponsorship. Reach cannot replace it.

4. You focus on being seen instead of being known for results

In that meeting, I had the right answer, but that alone was not enough. Visibility often gets confused with performance. Being present does not automatically translate into advancement. Decision-makers look for patterns — they want to know what problems you consistently solve and how your work connects to outcomes they are accountable for. If your results are not clearly tied to business priorities, your visibility fades quickly.

Do this instead: Track your results and connect them directly to business priorities. Share that data with decision-makers regularly. The numbers do the talking, so you don’t have to fight for the floor.

5. You chase every opportunity to prove you belong

Before that moment, I tried to be in every room. Every meeting felt like an opportunity to demonstrate value. That approach spreads your energy thin. After that experience, I stopped trying to prove I deserved to be everywhere. I started choosing where my presence had the highest return.

Do this instead: Raise your hand for the assignment nobody wants but leadership cares about. Follow a high-stakes meeting with a clear summary and a recommendation. Make real work visible to the people who decide what happens next.

A better way to think about visibility

That conference room taught me something I had to learn the hard way. Visibility is not about fighting to be heard in every space — it is about making your value undeniable before you walk into the room.

The path forward is strategic presence: connect your name to solutions. Your next promotion will not come from your industry profile. It will come from what the right person believes you can solve next. And that person needs to see your work up close. Not your brand. Your work.

You can still build an external brand. It has value. Just understand that brand alone will not move you forward inside your organization.

And if you lead others, the question is not just where you are visible. It is whose visibility you are protecting. The research does not just tell us what to do differently. It tells us what to build.