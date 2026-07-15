Stop Chasing Reach. Here’s Why the Smartest Brands Are Building Communities Instead.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Some of the most successful brands today aren’t winning because they reach the most people. They’re winning because they’ve created communities people genuinely want to be part of.

When consumers feel like they’re part of something, they become emotionally invested, follow launches closely, share products with friends, create content on your behalf and become advocates rather than simply buyers.

As AI makes content easier than ever to create, connection — not attention — is quickly becoming the most valuable asset a business can have.

When I started my career in public relations more than 15 years ago, building a successful brand often came down to one thing: visibility.

The conversation was usually centered around reach. How many people saw the campaign? How many media placements did we secure? How many followers did the brand gain? The assumption was simple: If enough people knew about your business, growth would follow.

While awareness is still important, I’ve found myself giving clients very different advice lately.

The shift from reach to community

Some of the most successful brands I’m watching today aren’t winning because they’re reaching the most people. They’re winning because they’ve created communities people genuinely want to be part of.

And in a marketplace where consumers are overwhelmed with choices, content and advertising, I believe community is becoming more valuable than reach.

This shift has been fascinating to watch because it extends far beyond marketing. Consumers are craving connection in nearly every aspect of their lives. Run clubs have exploded in popularity. Founder dinners regularly sell out. Hobby groups, wellness communities and membership organizations continue to grow. People are actively looking for places where they feel connected to others who share their interests, values and lifestyles.

The same behavior is influencing how people interact with brands.

For years, companies focused on attracting customers. Increasingly, the brands generating the most excitement are focused on creating belonging.

What community-first brands do differently

One of the best examples is Rhode. What stands out to me isn’t simply the quality of the products or the celebrity founder behind the brand. It’s the way Rhode has cultivated an audience that feels like a community. When the company launched new products, including its recent bronzer launch, much of the conversation happened before consumers could even make a purchase. Customers were speculating online, sharing clues, discussing product details and creating excitement alongside the brand.

The launch felt less like a traditional marketing campaign and more like an event people wanted to participate in.

That’s an important distinction.

The most effective brands today aren’t just creating customers. They’re creating insiders.

When consumers feel like they’re part of something, their relationship with a brand changes. They become emotionally invested. They follow launches closely. They share products with friends. They create content on the brand’s behalf. They become advocates rather than simply buyers.

I’ve seen similar dynamics with brands like Set Active. Long before products routinely sold out, the company had built a strong sense of identity around its community. Customers weren’t just purchasing activewear. They were buying into a lifestyle, a culture and a brand they felt connected to. By the time a new collection launched, demand was already there because the relationship had been established long before the transaction.

This is where I think many entrepreneurs get stuck.

Connection is the competitive advantage

When growth slows, the instinct is often to increase advertising, post more content or chase larger audiences. While those tactics have their place, they’re often addressing the symptom rather than the opportunity.

The more interesting question is whether customers feel connected to your business in the first place.

Do they identify with your mission?

Do they engage with your brand beyond a purchase?

Do they feel like they’re part of something bigger than a transaction?

The businesses that can answer “yes” to those questions often enjoy a significant advantage. Community creates trust, and trust is one of the most valuable assets any company can have. It drives referrals, repeat purchases, word-of-mouth marketing and long-term loyalty in ways that paid advertising alone rarely can.

This trend becomes even more important as artificial intelligence continues to reshape marketing. Today, almost any business can create content at scale. AI can generate captions, write emails, draft blogs and help marketers work more efficiently than ever before.

As a result, content itself is becoming easier to produce. Connection is not.

No matter how advanced technology becomes, people still want human experiences. They still want recommendations from people they trust. They still want to feel like they belong to something. In many ways, the rise of AI may make authentic community even more valuable because it’s one of the few things technology cannot replicate.

Rethinking growth

That doesn’t mean entrepreneurs should stop focusing on reach. New customers still need to discover your business. Awareness still matters.

But I believe the strongest brands of the next decade will think differently about growth. Instead of asking, “How do we reach more people?” they’ll ask, “How do we create something people want to be part of?”

That’s a fundamentally different approach. One focuses on attention. The other focuses on connection.

And increasingly, connection is what turns customers into advocates, products into movements and businesses into brands that people genuinely care about.