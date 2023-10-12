If you want a strong brand presence — and therefore more loyal customers — you need to unlock the power of two specific components of a public relations strategy.

In today's business, establishing a strong brand presence and gaining authority are crucial for entrepreneurs and businesses. To achieve those goals, you must have a solid public relations (PR) strategy in place — and there are two key pieces of that strategy: guest appearances on podcasts in your niche and using social media properly.

So how do you do it? Well, let's first go over the importance of PR and media coverage, as well as the benefits of being a guest on podcasts and using social media. Not only can using these strategies enhance an entrepreneur's reputation, expand their reach and ultimately drive more traffic to their business, but it helps give an entrepreneur trust and credibility. If a potential client can't find much about your business on Google or social media, you're in trouble. Staying relevant with current PR, podcast interviews and repurposing them for social media content will help you achieve the success your business needs to scale.

Build brand awareness through press

Public relations is a strategic communication process that helps entrepreneurs create and maintain a positive image in the eyes of their target audience and the public. By leveraging PR, entrepreneurs can manage their reputation, effectively communicate their brand's story and differentiate themselves from the competition. All well-known businesses have press, and you should, too.

Media coverage and press releases are essential components of PR and branding. Being featured in reputable publications and or having press releases published can significantly boost a business's credibility. Media coverage provides third-party validation, positioning the entrepreneur as an authority in their niche and gaining exposure to a much larger audience. Additionally, the right media coverage can lead to increased brand awareness, which can convert into new customers, strategic partnerships and investor opportunities.

Hire PR help

Having the right team to help properly share your story with the media is a huge part of building a public identity with trust and authority. A great public figure business coach or PR agent can help you gain a competitive edge in your industry, as they will have established relationships with journalists, editors and influencers. This allows them to secure media coverage and feature placements, increasing your brand visibility.

Podcast guest appearances

The popularity of podcasting has opened up new doors for entrepreneurs to reach their target audience. Appearing as a guest on popular podcasts allows entrepreneurs to share their expertise, give insights and connect with a new audience.

Podcasts provide a valuable opportunity to tell one's story in a conversational format, allowing entrepreneurs to showcase their personality and authenticity. By sharing their experiences, lessons learned and industry knowledge, entrepreneurs can establish themselves as thought leaders and build a rapport with listeners they may have not had before. The credibility gained from these interactions can lead to increased brand loyalty and new customers.

Additionally, podcasts often have a niche focus, catering to specific industries or interests. By requesting to be a guest on podcasts aligned with a like-minded audience, entrepreneurs and business owners can reach a highly targeted demographic and generate quality leads and possible fans. Each podcast appearance serves as an endorsement and recommendation from the podcast host, enhancing the entrepreneur's reputation with the listeners, which is why being a guest is so valuable.

The pitch

Research and identify your target podcasts. Find podcasts that align with your expertise, interests and story so that you can add value to their audience. You can use platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Podchaser for your research. It's wise and recommended to listen to any podcast show before you send a pitch. Get a feel for the type of guests they typically have on their show.

Create a 1-page media kit to give a brief on who you are. Include photos, a short bio, website link and your social media handles with insights. This makes it easy and attractive to present yourself professionally, especially if the show gets lots of pitches.

Once you have done your research, know you're a good fit for the show and can add compelling content, it's time to develop a strong email or DM pitch. Make sure to include your credentials and potential topics that you can share with their audience. Your pitch should be what you can do for the podcast and their audience, not why you want to be on their show.

I recommend pitching yourself first for free, however, if time is money for you, hire an expert to do the pitches for you. A good PR firm can easily book you on ideal podcast shows.

Synergistic impact

While PR and podcast appearances are powerful strategies on their own, their true potential is realized when they are combined. By strategically coordinating PR efforts and podcast appearances, entrepreneurs can amplify their brand's visibility and credibility exponentially.

For example, entrepreneurs can leverage their media coverage by sharing it with podcast hosts and producers, increasing the likelihood of securing guest appearances. On the other hand, podcast appearances can generate interest from media outlets, resulting in additional press coverage and creating a cycle of positive exposure.

The synergy between PR and podcasts helps create a consistent brand narrative. When entrepreneurs align their messaging across media coverage and podcast interviews, they strengthen their expertise and brand identity. This consistency builds trust and recognition among the target audience, building long-term relationships and loyalty.

Social proof

In the dynamic world of business, entrepreneurs must snatch every opportunity to enhance their brand's visibility and credibility. This includes repurposing your content from relevant publications and podcast appearances on your social media. Social media is the ultimate "business card," and if you have social proof to share your brand's story and success, you absolutely should. Make sure to share your media articles and podcast interviews on Instagram, LinkedIn and "X." Your story may inspire others and get shared many times on social media, giving you additional free traffic and brand awareness.

PR, podcast appearances and social media all go hand-in-hand. They are all a part of branding and are important tools that can help entrepreneurs reach their goals, land more business and pave the way for long-term success.