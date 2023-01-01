Heidi Cortez Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Founder of You Need IG and the 3 Dollar Marketing Club

Heidi Cortez is a serial entrepreneur, best-selling author, coach, speaker and branding expert. Founder of You Need IG and the 3 Dollar Marketing Club, Cortez has earned the trust of celebrities and high-profile brands, making her one of the most sought-after branding and marketing consultants.