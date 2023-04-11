Not everything has to be done alone. A good business and public figure coach will help you make top dollar sales, become a public figure, maximize your social media, get high authority press and put the competition to rest.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur, we often face a wide range of challenges while building and scaling our businesses. From managing finances and operations to navigating through market uncertainties, the list of responsibilities can be overwhelming, especially for those of us just starting out or doing everything alone. That's where business coaches come in.

Hiring a business coach can be a gamechanger for entrepreneurs. A coach can provide guidance, support and accountability, helping you to navigate through challenges and achieve your goals. In fact, according to a study by the International Coach Federation, 80% of people who received coaching reported increased self-confidence and over 70% saw improvements in work performance, relationships and communication skills.

When it comes to choosing a business coach, you need to find someone who has been in your shoes. You are looking for a coach who has had experience and success in building and scaling their own business or businesses, that way they can offer you invaluable insights and perspectives that truly help you to overcome any obstacles you may be facing, so you can achieve the levels of success you are looking for. Ultimately, less "trial and error" for you. I wanted to share a few different areas in which you can expect a business coach to help you.

Related: How a Business Coach Can Help You Lean Into Your Strengths and Become Successful

1. Creating sales strategies

A business coach can help entrepreneurs create a solid sales strategy that aligns with their goals and target audience. This includes identifying their unique selling proposition (USP) and positioning it to resonate with their target market. Coaches can also help entrepreneurs optimize their pricing, create effective marketing campaigns, and improve their sales processes and closing techniques.

2. Brand development

Your personal brand is so much more than just your logos and slogans. Your brand is who you are and who others think you are and it's what sets you apart from your competitors. Brand development is a crucial stage in the branding process, where you will determine your brand's core elements and how you want your business to be perceived. It's important to note that brand development is not the same as branding, which refers to how you communicate your brand to your target audience. Instead, it's the foundational stage of creating a brand. Think of it as building the "back end" of your brand.

This can be a daunting task, especially if you are just starting out in your business journey. However, a business coach can provide guidance on developing a strong personal brand that reflects your values, strengths and expertise. This includes creating a consistent message and visual identity across all communication channels, such as social media, your website, reputation and other marketing materials.

3. Social media strategy

Social media can be a powerful tool for entrepreneurs to connect with their audience and grow their businesses. However, it can also be very overwhelming and time-consuming to learn how to create and maintain a social media strategy.

A business coach can help entrepreneurs develop a social media strategy that aligns with their goals and target audience. This includes content creation, engagement, community building and strategies for measuring success and optimizing results. Think about it: No one asks for your business card anymore. They ask, "What's your Instagram?"

Related: If You Haven't Hired a Business Coach, You're Holding Yourself Back

4. Social media verification

The little blue check mark has become a symbol of prestige and authority. Those with it are given instant credibility, a favored algorithm and an enhanced reputation in their space. It sets you apart from your competitors by giving you an automatically trustworthy appearing brand and increasing your audience.

But attaining this badge as a public figure is no small feat; you are going to need someone to help you as it's not something you can just pay for, despite the rumors you may have heard. Top business coaches can help you with achieving this goal.

Yes, it's true, Meta is testing a paid verification as part of their new service called Meta Verified. It is a subscription that offers enhanced verification and proactive account protection, but it will not mean you are a public figure. Becoming a public figure is possible, but only with the proper guidance from someone who has actually done it themself.

5. Securing high authority press

Securing high authority press can help entrepreneurs establish themselves as thought leaders in their industry, increase visibility, and attract new customers. A business coach can help entrepreneurs develop a PR strategy that aligns with their goals and target audience.

This may include identifying relevant journalists and publications, crafting compelling pitches and press releases and building relationships with key media contacts. Whether you want to learn how to properly execute DIY public relations or are looking to outsource this task, a good business coach can help you with this.

Related: Does Business Coaching Matter? Or Is It All About Talent?

6. Getting organized and taking action

As an entrepreneur, you tend to have a lot on your mind and a lot on your plate. You always have great new innovative ideas on different projects to start and directions to take your business. It's what makes you a successful entrepreneur, but sometimes it can derail the process. Having a good business coach on your team can help you define your goals and organize a solid action plan for you to follow while also having the foresight to see potential derailers in your projects.

Business coaches are also great at pointing out what is going well. When entrepreneurs are in the growth phase, we tend to consistently look at what is not working because we want to fix it and make it more profitable, but it's equally important to take a step back and feel satisfaction in where you are right now.

Entrepreneurs at every stage often face a variety of challenges when building and scaling their businesses. But business coaches can help by providing guidance, support and accountability. Coaches can assist with sales strategies, personal brand development, social media strategy, securing high authority press, reputation management and getting organized.

Hiring a business coach who has had experience and success in building and scaling their own business is crucial. Coaches can offer valuable insights and perspectives that help entrepreneurs achieve their goals, resulting in increased self-confidence and improved work performance, relationships and communication skills.