14 of the Best Morning Routine Hacks Proven to Boost Productivity

Start Slideshow

Developing the perfect morning routine that maximizes your lifestyle and predilections while squeezing the most productivity out of your days is a trial-and-error process. One size doesn’t fit all. You have to know yourself in order to customize the best morning routine. Do you need coffee to even get into the shower? Then build it into your routine, and prepare your coffee maker the night before, so you simply have to wake up and hit the “on” switch.

The good news is that there are best practices in the morning that have been proven to make the most of time and capitalize on the body’s biorhythm and that have been widely practiced by wildly successful business moguls and entrepreneurs.

So take a look at the next 14 slides to see what morning routine hacks you can build into your ritual to ramp up productivity and create your best life.

Related Video: Own the Morning: Why It's Important to Carve Out Time for Yourself Before You Check Your Email