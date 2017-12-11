#3 Entrepreneurs on How Break Times are Their App Times
Puzzled among the multiple mobile applications for your recreation? Then this is the right page that guides you towards a productive utilization of your break time. Recreation should be aimed towards a productive engagement and these three entrepreneurs have showed how it can be done.
So, scroll down to know more about the digital recreation partners that keep them going!
Tarun Wig, Founder Innefu Labs
Wig assists the Indian armed forces in cyber security. He leads a team of cyber security officials through Innefu Labs.
“Time being the biggest constraint, its quiet hard for me to get involved in physical activities for recreation, hence technology comes handy with several mobile applications,” states Wig.
His Favourites
Gaming: Clash of Clans and Swordigo
“These games offer short sessions, appropriate in between my meetings,” states Wig.
Fitness: Gym Workout Tracker and Trainer
“Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is always important for a productive work life. This app gives me hands on information about fitness,” says Wig.
Entertainment: Bookmyshow
“Sudden plans of entertainment are fulfilled by Bookmyshow, now I can plan my shows according to my availability,” adds Wig.
Mansi Gupta Founder, TJORI
Gupta’s Tjori is one of India’s first handcrafted portals that offers a variety of lifestyle products in an affordable range.
“My engagements keep me occupied throughout. Today, time is an element that needs to be taken out. Therefore handy mobile application works best for my recreation,” states Gupta.
Her Favourites
Food: Zomato
“I cannot go without good food. It is a constant in keeping me lively and fresh between my engagements,” she says.
Knowledge: Quora and Pinterest
“Staying updated and informed is my way of recreation. Quora provides me reliable debates and discussion about a variety of topics,” she adds.
Entertainment: Netflix and YouTube
“One of my favorite gateways of watching International shows. These are my travel companion,” she stresses.
Himanshu Yadav, Founder and Director, Ultimate Sun Systems
Channelizing power through Ultimate Sun System, Yadav fixes power solutions through his renewable energy company.
“Excess of anything is harmful.So our mind needs short break from constant pressure. Today, technology has blessed us with apps that reduce our professional burden,” states Yadav.
His Favourites
Knowledge: Quora
“It’s the best place for sharing your knowledge and gathering information about what you don’t know,” says Yadav.
Fitness: Sworkit
“This is my virtual personal trainer that guides me towards fitness,” she stresses.
Gaming: Guess Brand Logos
“A simple yet challenging game imparting information about different brands through game,” he says.