Entrepreneurial Mindset

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

  • --shares
Add to Queue
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything
Image credit: Eric Church | Facebook
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, AudienceBloom
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Motivation can be hard to come by, especially in the face of challenges or difficult work. When you're thinking about implementing that new idea, or starting that new company or beginning that new regimen -- this is the new year, after all -- it's easy to talk yourself into procrastinating. Or worse, avoiding your goal altogether.

Related: 5 Motivation Blocks Hurting Your Success, and How to Transform Them

Thoughts are powerful, and negative thoughts can prevent you from achieving your goals. The flip side is that positive thoughts can be just as powerful. The next time you feel unmotivated, use any of these 50 positive thoughts to reenergize yourself. Really: They work!

 

Start Slideshow
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

I can do anything

I can do anything

It's a simple phrase, but it helps to remind yourself -- you really can do anything you set your mind to.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

This is why I can

This is why I can

Instead of giving yourself reasons why you can't do something, give yourself reasons why you can.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

I deserve more

I deserve more

You deserve a better life -- whether that means a better job, a healthier body or more money. Work for it.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

It’s never too late

It’s never too late

No matter how old you are or how many opportunities you've passed up before, it's never too late to make a decision and get a fresh start.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

There will always be challenges

There will always be challenges

No matter what you do in life, there will always be challenges -- don't let one set get the better of you.

 

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

There’s no "perfect" time

There’s no "perfect" time

If you're waiting for the perfect moment, forget about it -- there's no such thing.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

There’s no perfect plan

There’s no perfect plan

There are some definite flaws in your plan -- but there are in every plan.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Everybody starts somewhere

Everybody starts somewhere

Nobody is born successful. Everyone starts somewhere, and usually from the bottom.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

One step at a time

One step at a time

Don't try to do everything at once. Reduce it to baby steps.

 

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

It can only get better

It can only get better
If it's hard at first, it can only get easier.
Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Failure is temporary

Failure is temporary

If you fail, you're in good company -- most successes come only after several rounds of failure

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Mistakes are learning opportunities

Mistakes are learning opportunities

If you mess up, you can only become better for it.

 

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Today is all I can control

Today is all I can control
Forget about what you did yesterday. Today is what matters.
Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

If it were easy, everyone would do it

If it were easy, everyone would do it

Nothing worth doing is easy.

 

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

“Someday” is today

“Someday” is today
If you're like most people, you use the word "someday" to describe your goals and desires. Make today that someday.
Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Negative thoughts can’t stop me

Negative thoughts can’t stop me

Your negative thoughts are just thoughts -- nothing more. it.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

I’ve done harder things

I’ve done harder things

Think back to a time when you succeeded against the odds.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Everything has to be earned

Everything has to be earned

You can't get anything in this life unless you work hard for it.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Action is a better regret than inaction

Action is a better regret than inaction

Making the wrong decision is always preferable to regretting never having done anything at all.

 

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

I don’t need anyone’s permission

I don’t need anyone’s permission
If people think you're crazy, so be it.
Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

There is no pass or fail

There is no pass or fail

Nobody is grading you. You can't objectively "fail" at life unless you never try anything.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

I’m in control of my own destiny

I’m in control of my own destiny

You can decide whom you want to become.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Boring decisions get boring results

Boring decisions get boring results
Make an exciting decision
Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

The risk is worth it

The risk is worth it

Know that risks are real, but the potential benefits are worth them.

Related: How to Start a Business With (Almost) No Money

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Discipline feels better than regret.

Discipline feels better than regret.

Discipline is hard, but it's easier to deal with than regret.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Many good ideas seem crazy or impossible at first

Many good ideas seem crazy or impossible at first
Yours is no different.
Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

I’ve got support.

I’ve got support.

Friends, family, colleagues -- even if they think you're crazy, you can always find support in networking groups, support groups and other community resources.pt.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Experience is always valuable

Experience is always valuable

Even if your mission doesn't turn out the way you'd expected, you'll walk away with experience.

 

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Hard work is its own reward

Hard work is its own reward
You'll feel good just for making the attempt.
Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Every day counts

Every day counts

Today, tomorrow and the next day are all steps toward your end goal.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

What I see matters more than what others see

What I see matters more than what others see

Forget about what others think -- prioritize what you think.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

There is no problem that can’t be overcome

There is no problem that can’t be overcome

Everything can be solved or worked around.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Ordinary actions make an ordinary life

Ordinary actions make an ordinary life

Nobody wants to be ordinary. Don't let yourself be.

 

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Everything can be improved

Everything can be improved
Even if you start out rough, you can always make improvements to your approach.
Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

I can learn whatever I need to know

I can learn whatever I need to know

Free resources are plentiful.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

I can master whatever I need to do

I can master whatever I need to do

Practice can make you good at anything.

 

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Willpower is all in my head

Willpower is all in my head
You can have all the willpower you want -- you just have to want it.
Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

I know what I want

I know what I want

Know what your end goals are, and visualize them.

 

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Feelings are the product of thoughts

Feelings are the product of thoughts
If you're scared or unsure, know that these are feelings generated by your thoughts; then you can control them.
Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Trying and failing is better than doing nothing

Trying and failing is better than doing nothing
This is universally true.
Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

I am whomever I want to be

I am whomever I want to be

There’s nothing stopping you from being whom you want to be.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

42. I can’t win unless I try.

42. I can’t win unless I try.

Effort is the only way to get results.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

My life is a product of my decisions

My life is a product of my decisions

Make the ones that matter.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

I’m better than I was yesterday.

I’m better than I was yesterday.

You’re older, wiser and more experienced than you’ve ever been before.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Nothing great happens overnight

Nothing great happens overnight

Work and patience are your friends.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

Once I get started, it will be easier

Once I get started, it will be easier

You’ll feel more motivated once you get rolling.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

I’ll reward myself when I’m done

I’ll reward myself when I’m done

Even small rewards can be great motivators.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

I’m doing this for more than just me

I’m doing this for more than just me

Maybe it’s for your family or community -- whatever "it" is, external motivation can be powerful.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

There are always more chances

There are always more chances

If you screw up, you can always try again.

Next Slide
50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything

If nothing else, this will make for a good story

If nothing else, this will make for a good story

You’ll walk away with great memories and interesting anecdotes.

The power of positive thinking isn’t just an adage -- it’s scientifically proven that positive thoughts (and the elimination of negative self-talk) can improve your mood, feelings, and performance. These thoughts should get you started doing whatever it is you need motivation to do. This is the edge every entrepreneur or freelancer needs. The rest is up to you. 

Related: The 7 Secrets Self-Motivated Entrepreneurs Know

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything
  • I can do anything
  • This is why I can
  • I deserve more
  • It’s never too late
  • There will always be challenges
  • There’s no "perfect" time
  • There’s no perfect plan
  • Everybody starts somewhere
  • One step at a time
  • It can only get better
  • Failure is temporary
  • Mistakes are learning opportunities
  • Today is all I can control
  • If it were easy, everyone would do it
  • “Someday” is today
  • Negative thoughts can’t stop me
  • I’ve done harder things
  • Everything has to be earned
  • Action is a better regret than inaction
  • I don’t need anyone’s permission
  • There is no pass or fail
  • I’m in control of my own destiny
  • Boring decisions get boring results
  • The risk is worth it
  • Discipline feels better than regret.
  • Many good ideas seem crazy or impossible at first
  • I’ve got support.
  • Experience is always valuable
  • Hard work is its own reward
  • Every day counts
  • What I see matters more than what others see
  • There is no problem that can’t be overcome
  • Ordinary actions make an ordinary life
  • Everything can be improved
  • I can learn whatever I need to know
  • I can master whatever I need to do
  • Willpower is all in my head
  • I know what I want
  • Feelings are the product of thoughts
  • Trying and failing is better than doing nothing
  • I am whomever I want to be
  • 42. I can’t win unless I try.
  • My life is a product of my decisions
  • I’m better than I was yesterday.
  • Nothing great happens overnight
  • Once I get started, it will be easier
  • I’ll reward myself when I’m done
  • I’m doing this for more than just me
  • There are always more chances
  • If nothing else, this will make for a good story
 Next Slide