50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything
Motivation can be hard to come by, especially in the face of challenges or difficult work. When you're thinking about implementing that new idea, or starting that new company or beginning that new regimen -- this is the new year, after all -- it's easy to talk yourself into procrastinating. Or worse, avoiding your goal altogether.
Thoughts are powerful, and negative thoughts can prevent you from achieving your goals. The flip side is that positive thoughts can be just as powerful. The next time you feel unmotivated, use any of these 50 positive thoughts to reenergize yourself. Really: They work!
I can do anything
It's a simple phrase, but it helps to remind yourself -- you really can do anything you set your mind to.
This is why I can
Instead of giving yourself reasons why you can't do something, give yourself reasons why you can.
I deserve more
You deserve a better life -- whether that means a better job, a healthier body or more money. Work for it.
It’s never too late
No matter how old you are or how many opportunities you've passed up before, it's never too late to make a decision and get a fresh start.
There will always be challenges
No matter what you do in life, there will always be challenges -- don't let one set get the better of you.
There’s no "perfect" time
If you're waiting for the perfect moment, forget about it -- there's no such thing.
There’s no perfect plan
There are some definite flaws in your plan -- but there are in every plan.
Everybody starts somewhere
Nobody is born successful. Everyone starts somewhere, and usually from the bottom.
One step at a time
Don't try to do everything at once. Reduce it to baby steps.
It can only get better
Failure is temporary
If you fail, you're in good company -- most successes come only after several rounds of failure
Mistakes are learning opportunities
If you mess up, you can only become better for it.
Today is all I can control
If it were easy, everyone would do it
Nothing worth doing is easy.
“Someday” is today
Negative thoughts can’t stop me
Your negative thoughts are just thoughts -- nothing more. it.
I’ve done harder things
Think back to a time when you succeeded against the odds.
Everything has to be earned
You can't get anything in this life unless you work hard for it.
Action is a better regret than inaction
Making the wrong decision is always preferable to regretting never having done anything at all.
I don’t need anyone’s permission
There is no pass or fail
Nobody is grading you. You can't objectively "fail" at life unless you never try anything.
I’m in control of my own destiny
You can decide whom you want to become.
Boring decisions get boring results
The risk is worth it
Know that risks are real, but the potential benefits are worth them.
Discipline feels better than regret.
Discipline is hard, but it's easier to deal with than regret.
Many good ideas seem crazy or impossible at first
I’ve got support.
Friends, family, colleagues -- even if they think you're crazy, you can always find support in networking groups, support groups and other community resources.pt.
Experience is always valuable
Even if your mission doesn't turn out the way you'd expected, you'll walk away with experience.
Hard work is its own reward
Every day counts
Today, tomorrow and the next day are all steps toward your end goal.
What I see matters more than what others see
Forget about what others think -- prioritize what you think.
There is no problem that can’t be overcome
Everything can be solved or worked around.
Ordinary actions make an ordinary life
Nobody wants to be ordinary. Don't let yourself be.
Everything can be improved
I can learn whatever I need to know
Free resources are plentiful.
I can master whatever I need to do
Practice can make you good at anything.
Willpower is all in my head
I know what I want
Know what your end goals are, and visualize them.
Feelings are the product of thoughts
Trying and failing is better than doing nothing
I am whomever I want to be
There’s nothing stopping you from being whom you want to be.
42. I can’t win unless I try.
Effort is the only way to get results.
My life is a product of my decisions
Make the ones that matter.
I’m better than I was yesterday.
You’re older, wiser and more experienced than you’ve ever been before.
Nothing great happens overnight
Work and patience are your friends.
Once I get started, it will be easier
You’ll feel more motivated once you get rolling.
I’ll reward myself when I’m done
Even small rewards can be great motivators.
I’m doing this for more than just me
Maybe it’s for your family or community -- whatever "it" is, external motivation can be powerful.
There are always more chances
If you screw up, you can always try again.
If nothing else, this will make for a good story
You’ll walk away with great memories and interesting anecdotes.
The power of positive thinking isn’t just an adage -- it’s scientifically proven that positive thoughts (and the elimination of negative self-talk) can improve your mood, feelings, and performance. These thoughts should get you started doing whatever it is you need motivation to do. This is the edge every entrepreneur or freelancer needs. The rest is up to you.