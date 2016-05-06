50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything I can do anything It's a simple phrase, but it helps to remind yourself -- you really can do anything you set your mind to. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything This is why I can Instead of giving yourself reasons why you can't do something, give yourself reasons why you can. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything I deserve more You deserve a better life -- whether that means a better job, a healthier body or more money. Work for it. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything It’s never too late No matter how old you are or how many opportunities you've passed up before, it's never too late to make a decision and get a fresh start. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything There will always be challenges No matter what you do in life, there will always be challenges -- don't let one set get the better of you. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything There’s no "perfect" time If you're waiting for the perfect moment, forget about it -- there's no such thing. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything There’s no perfect plan There are some definite flaws in your plan -- but there are in every plan. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Everybody starts somewhere Nobody is born successful. Everyone starts somewhere, and usually from the bottom. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything One step at a time Don't try to do everything at once. Reduce it to baby steps. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything It can only get better Next Slide If it's hard at first, it can only get easier.

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Failure is temporary If you fail, you're in good company -- most successes come only after several rounds of failure Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Mistakes are learning opportunities If you mess up, you can only become better for it. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Today is all I can control Next Slide Forget about what you did yesterday. Today is what matters.

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything If it were easy, everyone would do it Nothing worth doing is easy. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything “Someday” is today Next Slide If you're like most people, you use the word "someday" to describe your goals and desires. Make today that someday.

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Negative thoughts can’t stop me Your negative thoughts are just thoughts -- nothing more. it. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything I’ve done harder things Think back to a time when you succeeded against the odds. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Everything has to be earned You can't get anything in this life unless you work hard for it. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Action is a better regret than inaction Making the wrong decision is always preferable to regretting never having done anything at all. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything I don’t need anyone’s permission Next Slide If people think you're crazy, so be it.

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything There is no pass or fail Nobody is grading you. You can't objectively "fail" at life unless you never try anything. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything I’m in control of my own destiny You can decide whom you want to become. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Boring decisions get boring results Next Slide Make an exciting decision

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything The risk is worth it Know that risks are real, but the potential benefits are worth them. Related: How to Start a Business With (Almost) No Money Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Discipline feels better than regret. Discipline is hard, but it's easier to deal with than regret. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Many good ideas seem crazy or impossible at first Next Slide Yours is no different.

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything I’ve got support. Friends, family, colleagues -- even if they think you're crazy, you can always find support in networking groups, support groups and other community resources.pt. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Experience is always valuable Even if your mission doesn't turn out the way you'd expected, you'll walk away with experience. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Hard work is its own reward Next Slide You'll feel good just for making the attempt.

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Every day counts Today, tomorrow and the next day are all steps toward your end goal. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything What I see matters more than what others see Forget about what others think -- prioritize what you think. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything There is no problem that can’t be overcome Everything can be solved or worked around. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Ordinary actions make an ordinary life Nobody wants to be ordinary. Don't let yourself be. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Everything can be improved Next Slide Even if you start out rough, you can always make improvements to your approach.

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything I can learn whatever I need to know Free resources are plentiful. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything I can master whatever I need to do Practice can make you good at anything. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Willpower is all in my head Next Slide You can have all the willpower you want -- you just have to want it.

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything I know what I want Know what your end goals are, and visualize them. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Feelings are the product of thoughts Next Slide If you're scared or unsure, know that these are feelings generated by your thoughts; then you can control them.

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Trying and failing is better than doing nothing Next Slide This is universally true.

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything I am whomever I want to be There’s nothing stopping you from being whom you want to be. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything 42. I can’t win unless I try. Effort is the only way to get results. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything My life is a product of my decisions Make the ones that matter. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything I’m better than I was yesterday. You’re older, wiser and more experienced than you’ve ever been before. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Nothing great happens overnight Work and patience are your friends. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything Once I get started, it will be easier You’ll feel more motivated once you get rolling. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything I’ll reward myself when I’m done Even small rewards can be great motivators. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything I’m doing this for more than just me Maybe it’s for your family or community -- whatever "it" is, external motivation can be powerful. Next Slide

50 Thoughts That Can Motivate You to Do Anything There are always more chances If you screw up, you can always try again. Next Slide