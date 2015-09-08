8 Psychology Hacks to Increase Your Creativity and Productivity

September 8, 2015 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When there are only 24 hours in a day and a million things to do, burnout is inevitable. Yet staying stressed-out and fatigued will not help you tackle that mountain of emails or think of new ways to approach a longstanding challenge at work.

Related: Maximizing the Potential of a Creative Mind

While there are a myriad of apps and tools to help you stay organized and on task, sometimes you just need to change the way you think and behave, to accomplish all of your goals. Here are eight psychologically-based ways you can hack your brain into being more creative and productive.