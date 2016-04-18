10 Types of Businesses You Can Build After 5 p.m.

April 18, 2016 7 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

That daytime job of yours may be terrific. But there’s one thing that is far more rewarding and meaningful than good pay and benefits: being your own boss.

Related: Need a Business Idea? Here are 55

Still, think carefully before choosing to go down the entrepreneurial path; it carries a lot more risk than punching in for your daily 9-to-5, and it requires a lot more sacrifice and hard work. However, once you’re finally reaping the benefits of owning your own business and hustling your way to more money, the sweat and tears you invested will have all been worth it.

Nor do you have to quit your day job in order to get started: five o’clock may mean happy hour or video games for some, but for a growing number of professionals, it means shutting down the computer at the office and firing up that business at home.

So, if you're game, you next have to select what kind of business you want to start. Which type is right for you? Here are 10 great ideas you can build from: