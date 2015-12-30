4 Productivity Tips That Changed My Life This Year

Having a to-do list is not a bad thing in itself. But why do so many people create a huge to-do list and never accomplish the items on it?

This year, I decided that a list was not enough. I needed to actually schedule time in my day to accomplish those tasks. This concept is often known as “time blocking,” and it’s so simple, but so powerful, you are going to kick yourself for not doing this earlier.

Simply take your to-do list and give each item a place on your calendar. it doesn't matter if you use a physical calendar or an online one; simply block out time to work through each item on your list.

Then, when you are in your time-block, don’t allow yourself to get distracted. Shut off your phone, don’t check your email (unless you are in your “check email time" block) and just get it done!

For more on this, be sure to read This Productivity Hack Completely Changed My Life, and It Can Improve Yours.