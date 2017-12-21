Bill Gates Shares the Stories That Inspired Him in 2017
The end of the year often brings with it burnout, stress over the holidays and general anxiety about meeting your deadlines and goals. But this week, Bill Gates took a few minutes to highlight the events, people and even memes that gave him reasons to be optimistic about the direction the world is heading.
From a very on-brand film recommendation to shoutouts to a hardworking student, check out Gates’s top moments of the year.
1/ There’s no denying that 2017 was a really tough year... but it also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress. Here are some inspiring tweets that you may have missed…— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
2/ On May 18, 2017, Edwardo Sanchez tweeted that he was the first person in his family to graduate from college. Congratulations, Edwardo! https://t.co/V5uzWQAc75— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
3/ “Toilet: A Love Story,” a Bollywood romance about a newlywed couple, educated audiences about India’s sanitation challenge. https://t.co/TIRRmcamLy— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
4/ In June, the WHO certified that Bhutan and Maldives had eliminated measles. https://t.co/WdhAHIhs7A— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
5 /2017 World Food Prize winner @akin_adesina will use his prize money to establish a fund to provide grants to African youth involved in agriculture. https://t.co/20S5KznAhX— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
6/ The New York Times reported that doing good for others helps those who give as well as those who receive. https://t.co/dWMpvXXtpP— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
7/ A new sport caught on in schools to encourage students to read. It’s called #extremereading. https://t.co/hXtnVIuhfF— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
8/ Here’s my own extreme submission to the challenge. #extremereading pic.twitter.com/z6Uk1cM5Cq— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
9/ These tweets made me feel better about 2017 and more optimistic about the new year. I hope they make you feel more hopeful, too. What tweets inspired you this year?— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017